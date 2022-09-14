RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Orengo celebrates Ruto's appointments, criticises Uhuru

Denis Mwangi

Siaya Governor James Orengo thows shots at his Azimio chairman Uhuru Kenyatta

File image of James Orengo with DP Ruto
File image of James Orengo with DP Ruto

Siaya Governor James Orengo has said that former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s refusal to appoint a section of judges was unjustified.

Orengo seemed to celebrate the swearing-in of justices Weldon Korir, Aggrey Muchelule, George Odunga and Prof Joel Ngugi as judges of the Court of Appeal, which was witnessed by President William Ruto at State House.

In a short statement after the ceremony on Wednesday, the Siaya Governor criticised former President Kenyatta for rejecting those he termed as the best judicial brains in Kenya.

Swearing-in ceremony of Court of Appeal judges at State House
Swearing-in ceremony of Court of Appeal judges at State House Pulse Live Kenya

There was no justification at all to frustrate the appointment of the judges of the Court of Appeal, some of the best judicial brains.

Kudos to Muchelule, Korir, Ngugi, Makori and Omange and Maraga was there to witness it all. An independent judiciary is paramount,” Orengo said.

In 2021, Uhuru cited adverse reports against the six judges in his refusal to appoint them. He claimed that the National Intelligence Service had evidence of their questionable character.

However, on Tuesday, September 13, Ruto fulfilled one of his first campaign promises by gazetting the Court of Appeal judges’ appointment, as well as appointing High Court registrar Elizabeth Omange and Chief Magistrate Evans Makori as Environment and Lands Court judges.

READ: Details of plum job Ruto has given Uhuru after taking over gov't

After the swearing-in ceremony, President Ruto reiterated that his administration would strengthen the Judiciary by deploying adequate resources and not interfering.

Even as president, I have limitations, and I must respect them. We must all live within our boundaries. It is the rule of law, not the rule of man,” he stated.

Swearing-in ceremony of Court of Appeal judges at State House
Swearing-in ceremony of Court of Appeal judges at State House Pulse Live Kenya

We are going to work together with the limited resources we have to ensure that all arms of government are working in tandem. My administration will respect the independence of the Judiciary and all other institutions in a manner that makes them efficient to deliver their mandate. We will promote dialogue between institutions and positive engagements,” the president added.

He also pledged to promote amicable and constructive engagement between the executive and the Judiciary.

