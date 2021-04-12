Senate Minority leader, James Orengo has said that the handshake between former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta is firm and it stands on a solid foundation like the rock that Jesus and his disciples built the Church of Christ.

Speaking over the weekend, the Siaya Senator said the handshake and the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) are built on the basis of having a united, prosperous and a great Democratic Republic called Kenya, and those speculating its death should tone down.

Orengo insisted that those talking of a possible alliance between Odinga and the Deputy President are only speculating.

He added that the script Mr Odinga and Uhuru Kenyatta are reading from is that of bringing unity, stability and peace to the country without anything about the 2022 succession.

Uhuru Kenyatta with Raila Odinga during the 09 March handshake

“The unity built on the basis of the handshake between Raila Odinga and Uhuru Kenyatta is firm. That unity stands on a rock like the rock in which Jesus and his disciples built the Church of Christ.

Those who are reading between the lines are reading it wrongly, they are speculating, they are posturing in terms of political alliances but if they go back to the original script of His Excellency Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Amollo Odinga was to bring unity, stability and peace to this country without thinking about 2022.

That handshake and BBI is not supposed to throw leaders into position of leadership. The rock on which BBI stands is building a united, prosperous and a great democratic republic called Kenya and I hope that those who are speculating will come back to the real issues,” said Senator James Orengo.