Kalonzo sets sights on Senate Speaker seat

Last-minute discussions on Wednesday resulted in an agreement that Kenneth Marende would vie for the National Assembly speaker seat while Musyoka would seek the Senate speaker seat.

ODM Communications director, Philip Etale, broke the news of the agreement on his social media.

Pulse Live Kenya

Kalonzo will now battle it out against former Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi who is the Kenya Kwanza candidate.

Mombasa Gubernatorial aspirant Hassan Omar dropped out of the speaker race after a consensus to support Kingi.

This comes hours after Wiper Party National Executive Council convinced Musyoka to drop his bid for National Assembly Speaker's seat.

The NEC said that vying for the position was humiliating and advised the former vice president to focus on building his brand.

Many MPs from his party believe the numbers in Parliament don’t favour the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya alliance.

The coalition initially boasted more MPs than William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza but the dynamics shifted after several legislators crossed over.

Pulse Live Kenya