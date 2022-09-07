Kalonzo sets sights on Senate Speaker seat

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Kalonzo now goes for Senate Speaker position

Denis Mwangi

Last-minute discussions on Wednesday resulted in an agreement to front Kalonzo for the Senate Speaker position.

Kalonzo Musyoka
Kalonzo Musyoka

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has thrown his hat back into the political ring and will be seeking the position of Senate speaker as the Azimio la Umoja Candidate.

Recommended articles

Last-minute discussions on Wednesday resulted in an agreement that Kenneth Marende would vie for the National Assembly speaker seat while Musyoka would seek the Senate speaker seat.

ODM Communications director, Philip Etale, broke the news of the agreement on his social media.

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka
Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka Pulse Live Kenya

Kalonzo will now battle it out against former Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi who is the Kenya Kwanza candidate.

Mombasa Gubernatorial aspirant Hassan Omar dropped out of the speaker race after a consensus to support Kingi.

This comes hours after Wiper Party National Executive Council convinced Musyoka to drop his bid for National Assembly Speaker's seat.

The NEC said that vying for the position was humiliating and advised the former vice president to focus on building his brand.

Many MPs from his party believe the numbers in Parliament don’t favour the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya alliance.

The coalition initially boasted more MPs than William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza but the dynamics shifted after several legislators crossed over.

Kalonzo Musyoka
Kalonzo Musyoka Pulse Live Kenya

Kalonzo’s exit makes Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula the likely winner in the National Assembly speaker race.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kalonzo sets sights on Senate Speaker seat

Kalonzo sets sights on Senate Speaker seat

Raila Odinga nurses injuries after minor accident

Raila Odinga nurses injuries after minor accident

Ruto, Uhuru finally discuss presidential election outcome

Ruto, Uhuru finally discuss presidential election outcome

Details of Uhuru's night visit to Raila's home in Karen [Photos]

Details of Uhuru's night visit to Raila's home in Karen [Photos]

Why Kalonzo Musyoka dropped out of Parliament Speaker race at the last minute

Why Kalonzo Musyoka dropped out of Parliament Speaker race at the last minute

Cabinet Secretary's husband: I saved my marriage by supporting Raila [Video]

Cabinet Secretary's husband: I saved my marriage by supporting Raila [Video]

Diana Chepkemoi narrates ordeal in Saudi Arabia after landing at JKIA

Diana Chepkemoi narrates ordeal in Saudi Arabia after landing at JKIA

Kenya aqcuires Sh1.4 Billion special boat [Photos]

Kenya aqcuires Sh1.4 Billion special boat [Photos]

Ruto's swearing-in day declared a public holiday

Ruto's swearing-in day declared a public holiday

Trending

CS Fred Matiang'i launches new number plates with hidden securtity features

How to apply for NTSA digital number plates online and manually

IEBC KIEMS kit in use

What the scrutiny of IEBC servers showed

Advocate Julie Soweto at the Supreme Court during the 2022 presidential election petition

Jose Camargo: Raila's lawyer submits suspicious document showing Venezulean's name [Video]

File image of GSU officers on patrol

Police move officers, equipment & machinery ahead of Supreme Court verdict