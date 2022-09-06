Kalonzo, Wetangula apply for National Assembly Speaker position

The house said in an announcement that Musyoka was one of the candidates who collected nomination papers at the National Assembly.

The Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance had fronted former Speaker Kenneth Marende who did not pick his nomination papers.

This means the Wiper leader is likely to enjoy the backing of Azimio MPs as he competes against Kenya Kwanza candidate Moses Wetangula.

Pulse Live Kenya

“Following the Notification of the First Sitting, and the Declaration of Vacancies in the offices of the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker by the Acting Clerk of the National Assembly, Ms. Serah Kioko, several interested persons have picked up nomination papers this evening.

“Persons interested in the two positions have until Wednesday 7th September at 12.30 pm to collect nomination papers and to return the completed nomination forms on the same day between 2.30 pm -8.30 pm,” the house stated.

So far, the following persons have shown interest for the two positions :

Dr. Noah Winja Jared Olouch Oundo Isaac Alouch Polo Farah Maalim Moses Masika Wetangula Kalonzo Musyoka Robert Gichimu Githinji.

Pulse Live Kenya

President Uhuru Kenyatta summoned the first sitting of the 13th Parliament in a gazette notice issued on Monday, September 5, 2022.

President Kenyatta set the first sitting for both houses of Parliament on September 9, 2022.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 126 (2) of the Constitution of Kenya, I, Uhuru Kenyatta, President and Commander in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, appoint that the First Sitting of the National Assembly shall be held at the Main Parliament Buildings in the National Assembly Chamber, on the 8th September, 2022, a 9.00 a.m.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 126 (2) of the Constitution of Kenya. I. Uhuru Kenyatta. President and Commander in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, appoint that the First Sitting of the Senate shall be held at the Main Parliament Buildings in the Senate Chamber, Nairobi, on the 8th September, 2022, at 9.00 a.m," President Kenyatta said.