RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Kalonzo, Wetangula apply for National Assembly Speaker position

Denis Mwangi

Kalonzo is likely to enjoy the backing of Azimio MPs as he competes against Kenya Kwanza candidate Moses Wetangula

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka applies for National Assembly speaker position
Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka applies for National Assembly speaker position

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has made a U-turn by applying for the position of Speaker of the National Assembly.

Recommended articles

The house said in an announcement that Musyoka was one of the candidates who collected nomination papers at the National Assembly.

The Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance had fronted former Speaker Kenneth Marende who did not pick his nomination papers.

This means the Wiper leader is likely to enjoy the backing of Azimio MPs as he competes against Kenya Kwanza candidate Moses Wetangula.

Moses Wetangula applies for National Assembly position
Moses Wetangula applies for National Assembly position Pulse Live Kenya

Following the Notification of the First Sitting, and the Declaration of Vacancies in the offices of the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker by the Acting Clerk of the National Assembly, Ms. Serah Kioko, several interested persons have picked up nomination papers this evening.

Persons interested in the two positions have until Wednesday 7th September at 12.30 pm to collect nomination papers and to return the completed nomination forms on the same day between 2.30 pm -8.30 pm,” the house stated.

So far, the following persons have shown interest for the two positions :

  1. Dr. Noah Winja 
  2. Jared Olouch Oundo 
  3. Isaac Alouch Polo
  4. Farah Maalim 
  5. Moses Masika Wetangula
  6. Kalonzo Musyoka
  7. Robert Gichimu Githinji.
President Uhuru Kenyatta
President Uhuru Kenyatta Pulse Live Kenya

President Uhuru Kenyatta summoned the first sitting of the 13th Parliament in a gazette notice issued on Monday, September 5, 2022.

President Kenyatta set the first sitting for both houses of Parliament on September 9, 2022.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 126 (2) of the Constitution of Kenya, I, Uhuru Kenyatta, President and Commander in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, appoint that the First Sitting of the National Assembly shall be held at the Main Parliament Buildings in the National Assembly Chamber, on the 8th September, 2022, a 9.00 a.m.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 126 (2) of the Constitution of Kenya. I. Uhuru Kenyatta. President and Commander in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, appoint that the First Sitting of the Senate shall be held at the Main Parliament Buildings in the Senate Chamber, Nairobi, on the 8th September, 2022, at 9.00 a.m," President Kenyatta said.

The first business of both houses will be to swear in members and elect speakers.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto's swearing-in day declared a public holiday

Ruto's swearing-in day declared a public holiday

Azimio politicians pressure Uhuru to congratulate Ruto

Azimio politicians pressure Uhuru to congratulate Ruto

Kalonzo, Wetangula apply for National Assembly Speaker position

Kalonzo, Wetangula apply for National Assembly Speaker position

Details of Ruto's Sh200 million swearing-in ceremony

Details of Ruto's Sh200 million swearing-in ceremony

Uhuru shoots down Ruto's olive branch

Uhuru shoots down Ruto's olive branch

IEBC issues statement after Supreme Court ruling upholding Ruto's win

IEBC issues statement after Supreme Court ruling upholding Ruto's win

What Ruto plans to tell Uhuru in first phonecall in months

What Ruto plans to tell Uhuru in first phonecall in months

World reacts as Ruto is confirmed as President-elect

World reacts as Ruto is confirmed as President-elect

Raila gives way forward after Supreme Court ruling

Raila gives way forward after Supreme Court ruling

Trending

CS Fred Matiang'i launches new number plates with hidden securtity features

How to apply for NTSA digital number plates online and manually

CS Fred Matiang'i launches new number plates with hidden securtity features

Details of Kenya's new number plates with hidden security features [Photos]

IEBC KIEMS kit in use

What the scrutiny of IEBC servers showed

Advocate Julie Soweto at the Supreme Court during the 2022 presidential election petition

Jose Camargo: Raila's lawyer submits suspicious document showing Venezulean's name [Video]