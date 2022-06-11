RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Karanja Kibicho: I have proof of Raila to win by 60% prediction

I have so much confidential information and if asked to give it out for the sake of the public well-being, I’m in a position to do so - PS Karanja Kibicho

Interior PS Karanja Kibicho
Interior Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho has confirmed that he is ready to provide proof that Raila Odinga will win the 2022 presidential election by 60 percent, stating that he gets legitimate intelligence from many sources and not necessarily the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

The PS, who was speaking in Kirinyaga on Friday, slammed Deputy President William Ruto for writing to the NIS demanding intelligence reports cited by the PS when he claimed that Odinga will beat him.

Kibicho asserted that intelligence reports in his possession indicate a clear victory for Odinga in the August 9 election and he would provide proof if need be.

“I have many sources where I get information, not only from the NIS. I have so much confidential information and if asked to give it out for the sake of the public well-being, I’m in a position to do so.

"Therefore, the information we give is grounded on the truth and not for the sake of impressing,” the PS asserted.

Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho
Kibicho also noted that the Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate is a master of double speak by peddling his own data on 2022 elections yet accusing others who also present the same.

The PS was referring to Ruto's sentiments when he stated that he also had intelligence reports that showed he was leading by 8 per cent without revealing the source or providing evidence.

"We usually say that when you point at someone, three fingers point at you. Let him ask himself which report he was using to state that he was ahead by 8 percent. Which right does he have that we don't?

"People need to be ashamed. Do not put a moral bar which you cannot even get to," the PS stated.

Shortly after Kibicho predicted a clear Raila Odinga win, with other government officials also expressing confidence that the Azimio candidate would trounce Ruto, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party wrote to the NIS demanding that the report that government officials were using to predict Raila's win be made public.

File image of Deputy President William Ruto
"The utterances are of grave concern to our client considering that the source of such information has been attributed to NIS reports by none other than the Interior PS who sits in the National Security Council.

"It is the DG’s obligation to ensure that NIS reports underwritten by public funds serve the national interest and promote national security and are therefore kept confidential," read a section of the protest letter by UDA.

Authors:

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

