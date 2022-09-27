Senior KDF officer dies mysteriously outside Moi Airbase

Colonel Waweru was the commandant of the Kenya Airforce Training Wing at Moi Airbase in Eastleigh.

Police said that the colonel's car was parked outside the military installation for a prolonged period, prompting the soldiers to check up on him.

Pulse Live Kenya

“He was found locked in his car along Juja Road, a few meters from the main entrance of the Airbase. Immediately the military police were informed and they rushed him to hospital where they were informed he had died,” an officer from Moi Airbase Police post told journalists.

The incident happened on Monday afternoon and the soldier was alone in his Toyota Vitz at the time.

His death comes just days after Col. Waweru presided over the championship's closing ceremony at the Moi Air Base's Sina Makosa Stadium for the Kenya Air Force's New Soldiers Sports Talent Search Championship 2022.

KDF is yet to issue a comprehensive statement regarding the mysterious murder that is now being probed.

His colleagues described him as a hard-working officer.