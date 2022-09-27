RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Senior KDF officer dies mysteriously outside Moi Airbase

Denis Mwangi

Colonel Waweru was the commandant of the Kenya Airforce Training Wing at Moi Airbase in Eastleigh.

Commandant Kenya Air Force Training Wing Colonel Flavian Waweru presided over the closing ceremony of the Kenya Air Force New Soldiers Sports Talent Search Championship 2022 held from 22nd to 23rd September 2022 at Moi Air Base in Nairobi.
Commandant Kenya Air Force Training Wing Colonel Flavian Waweru presided over the closing ceremony of the Kenya Air Force New Soldiers Sports Talent Search Championship 2022 held from 22nd to 23rd September 2022 at Moi Air Base in Nairobi.

Colonel Flavian Mwangi Waweru was found dead in his car which had been parked a few meters from the main entrance of Moi Airbase on Monday afternoon.

Colonel Waweru was the commandant of the Kenya Airforce Training Wing at Moi Airbase in Eastleigh.

Police said that the colonel's car was parked outside the military installation for a prolonged period, prompting the soldiers to check up on him.

Commandant Kenya Air Force Training Wing Colonel Flavian Waweru presided over the closing ceremony of the Kenya Air Force New Soldiers Sports Talent Search Championship 2022 held from 22nd to 23rd September 2022 at Moi Air Base in Nairobi.
Commandant Kenya Air Force Training Wing Colonel Flavian Waweru presided over the closing ceremony of the Kenya Air Force New Soldiers Sports Talent Search Championship 2022 held from 22nd to 23rd September 2022 at Moi Air Base in Nairobi.

He was found locked in his car along Juja Road, a few meters from the main entrance of the Airbase. Immediately the military police were informed and they rushed him to hospital where they were informed he had died,” an officer from Moi Airbase Police post told journalists.

The incident happened on Monday afternoon and the soldier was alone in his Toyota Vitz at the time.

His death comes just days after Col. Waweru presided over the championship's closing ceremony at the Moi Air Base's Sina Makosa Stadium for the Kenya Air Force's New Soldiers Sports Talent Search Championship 2022.

READ: KDF sign deal with Swedish company to provide soldier kits

KDF is yet to issue a comprehensive statement regarding the mysterious murder that is now being probed.

His colleagues described him as a hard-working officer.

A plane at Moi Airbase in Eastleigh
A plane at Moi Airbase in Eastleigh
