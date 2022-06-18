RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Kenya Prisons Service announce Wanini Kireri's replacement in major shuffle

Authors:

Amos Robi

Wanini Kireri who was the first woman commandant of the Kenya Prison Staff Training college died on May 31

File image of the Kenya Prisons Headquarters
File image of the Kenya Prisons Headquarters

Angus Masoro Kimega has been appointed the new Prisons Staff Training College Commandant of the Prison Staff Training College in Ruiru, to replace the late Wanini Kireri who died on May 31.

Recommended articles

In a statement dated June 17, the Kenya prisons service has made several changes as well as appointments in a bid to enhance efficiency. Kimega will be deputised by Priscilla Majere while George Diang’a who is the Assistant Commissioner of Prisons has been appointed as the new Director, of Compliance and Standards at the Prisons headquarters.

"Following the demise of the Senior Assistant Commissioner General of Prisons, Wanini Kireri, who at the time of her death was the Commandant, Prison Staff Training College, and to enhance efficiency at the Kenya Prison Service, the following appointments have been made," the statement read in part.

Assistant Commissioner of Prisons Kirii Jane Wanjiru has been appointed the Regional Prisons Commander, Western Region.

Kenya Prisons officers during a pass out parade
Kenya Prisons officers during a pass out parade Kenya Prisons officers during a pass out parade Pulse Live Kenya

Ms Kireri joined Kenya Prisons back in 1982 as a cadet officer and her first posting was at Lang’ata Women's Prisons as the duty officer.

In 1986 she was promoted and transferred to Embu Women's Prisons as the officer in charge. While at the helm of the facility, Kireri spearheaded key changes like upholding the hygiene levels at the prison as well as getting inmates and staff new uniforms.

In 1993, she was again promoted to the rank of a superintendent of Prisons – a position that saw her moved to the Prisons College as a Senior Lecturer.

“My duties were mainly training to impart knowledge to both serving officers and newly recruited trainees. I also served as the College Adjutant,” Wanini Kireri.

She was also the force behind formal education for inmates, an initiative that was supported fully by well-wishers who provided stationery for inmates.

Apart from serving in the Prisons Service, Wanini Kireri was also a renown author who had launched two books ‘The Disruptor’ and ‘Leadership Through the Eyes of a Prisons Officer’.

“I am proud to release my second book, ‘Leadership Through the Eyes of a Prisons Officer’, which contains nuggets of wisdom gathered in my long professional journey,” Wanini Kireri said in August 2021.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Police go after Wavinya Ndeti and Sakaja in controversial degree fiasco

Police go after Wavinya Ndeti and Sakaja in controversial degree fiasco

Kenya Prisons Service announce Wanini Kireri's replacement in major shuffle

Kenya Prisons Service announce Wanini Kireri's replacement in major shuffle

Charity Ngilu reveals why she dropped Kitui gubernatorial bid

Charity Ngilu reveals why she dropped Kitui gubernatorial bid

Gachagua scoffs at Moses Kuria & Kabogo's withdrawal from Kenya Kwanza campaigns

Gachagua scoffs at Moses Kuria & Kabogo's withdrawal from Kenya Kwanza campaigns

Police order arrest of supervisor who was caught in video assaulting a junior

Police order arrest of supervisor who was caught in video assaulting a junior

Sakaja: I have presented part of the 10 items CUE wants

Sakaja: I have presented part of the 10 items CUE wants

They twisted what I said - Gachagua clarifies controversial statement

They twisted what I said - Gachagua clarifies controversial statement

More troubles for Sakaja as CUE demand more evidence

More troubles for Sakaja as CUE demand more evidence

Sakaja rushes to DCI headquarters

Sakaja rushes to DCI headquarters

Trending

Rongai morning robbery sends shock to Kenyans [Videos]

CCTV footage of Rongai robbery

CEO announces mass firing for Kenyan journalists

Kenyan journalists covering an event

Rongai robbery main suspect arrested after withdrawing Sh240,000 in Kasarani

CCTV footage of Rongai robbery

Why Ruto's interview with Joe Ageyo ended abruptly [Video]

DP Ruto's interview with Joe Ageyo