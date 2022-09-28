Kabogo: Why Kenyans think he was the biggest loser after Ruto named cabinet

Kabogo was among the first politicians to congratulate those named by President Ruto, saying: "I congratulate all cabinet nominees. We trust you’ll assist H. E. POROK to deliver on his promises to the people of Kenya. God bless Kenya. God bless the president."

A majority of Kenyans online, however, believed that he was one of the biggest political losers due to decisions he made prior to the 2022 General Election.

Political commentators online pointed out that when the former Kiambu Governor decided to ditch Kenya Kwanza campaigns in June 2022, he fell out of grace with the president.

Further, the commenters cited that Gatundu politician Moses Kuria - who also ditched the Kenya Kwanza campaign over disagreements with other politicians - still made it on Ruto's cabinet list.

Lawyer Karugu Kirunga, one of the commenters, opined: "Ruto's cabinet list has heavily rewarded those who stood with him. This man Hon Kabogo could have been in that list if at all he kept his mouth shut. A loser he is. His enemy has always been his tongue."

One Njeri Wanyina observed: "I remember Kabogo refused to be part of William Ruto (Kenya Kwanza) campaigns and took a different path but Moses kuria stood with them until the End. Congratulations Moses kuria you deserve it Kiongozi."

Others, however, also believe that Kabogo's career might still benefit from his friendly political associations with a number of politicians now in government positions.

Kenya Kwanza politicians who missed out on cabinet appointments

Kabogo was among those on a long list of Kenya Kwanza politicians who many expected would be named in the cabinet but weren't.

These include:-