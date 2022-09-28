RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Kabogo: Why Kenyans think he was the biggest loser after Ruto named cabinet

Miriam Mwende

Here's a list of prominent politicians who missed out on cabinet appointments including William Kabogo

Tujibebe Wakenya party founder and former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo
Tujibebe Wakenya party founder and former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo

Tujibebe Wakenya party founder William Kabogo became a trending topic overnight following President William Ruto's announcement of his cabinet appointments.

Kabogo was among the first politicians to congratulate those named by President Ruto, saying: "I congratulate all cabinet nominees. We trust you’ll assist H. E. POROK to deliver on his promises to the people of Kenya. God bless Kenya. God bless the president."

A majority of Kenyans online, however, believed that he was one of the biggest political losers due to decisions he made prior to the 2022 General Election.

Political commentators online pointed out that when the former Kiambu Governor decided to ditch Kenya Kwanza campaigns in June 2022, he fell out of grace with the president.

Further, the commenters cited that Gatundu politician Moses Kuria - who also ditched the Kenya Kwanza campaign over disagreements with other politicians - still made it on Ruto's cabinet list.

Lawyer Karugu Kirunga, one of the commenters, opined: "Ruto's cabinet list has heavily rewarded those who stood with him. This man Hon Kabogo could have been in that list if at all he kept his mouth shut. A loser he is. His enemy has always been his tongue."

READ: Ruto unveils his Cabinet [Full List]

One Njeri Wanyina observed: "I remember Kabogo refused to be part of William Ruto (Kenya Kwanza) campaigns and took a different path but Moses kuria stood with them until the End. Congratulations Moses kuria you deserve it Kiongozi."

Others, however, also believe that Kabogo's career might still benefit from his friendly political associations with a number of politicians now in government positions.

Kabogo was among those on a long list of Kenya Kwanza politicians who many expected would be named in the cabinet but weren't.

These include:-

  1. Director-general of the Kenya Kwanza presidential campaign Josphat Nanok
  2. United Democratic Alliance (UDA) chairman Johnstone Muthama
  3. Economist David Ndii
  4. Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko
  5. Kajiado politician Katoo ole Metito
  6. Former Mombasa Senator Hassan Omar
  7. Kipruto arap Kirwa who ditched UDA after serving as its vice chair to join Azimio One Kenya coalition party
  8. Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro
  9. Former Migori Governor Okoth Obado
Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists

