The Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) has issued an update ahead of the 2022 summative assessment for learners with special needs.
KNEC to release sample of national exam on July 15
The national exams will begin on November 25, 2022
David Njengere, KNEC chief executive officer, announced the news stating that a sample of the Kenya Intermediate Level Education Assessment (KILEA) will be uploaded by July 15.
KILEA entails four papers which include: Communication, Social & Literacy skills; Daily Living Skills & Religious Education; Numeracy, Environmental & Psychomotor Activities and Sensory-motor Integration & Creative Activities.
“KNEC plans to administer a summative assessment, KILEA, to the first cohort of learners at an intermediate level between November and December.
“We will upload sample KILEA papers for schools to access through their portals. This information is to enable you to plan adequately,” said Njengere.
READ:
How CBS exams will be administered
According to the Competency-Based Assessment Framework (CBAF), there are exams for regular learners, including those with mild disabilities.
For learners with severe conditions in the categories of deaf, blind, severe cerebral palsy, severe autism, intellectual disabilities, and multiple disabilities exams are stage-based.
Further, Njengere highlighted the qualifications needed for the learners to be able to sit for the KILEA.
“Learners should be registered and assigned a number by KNEC. They should have undertaken School-Based Assessment for the intermediate level and outcomes of at least one SBA uploaded on to the KNEC portal,” stated Njengere.
READ:
Teachers will be expected to administer the assessment within the KILEA timetable provided by KNEC as the learner's scores and work are to be uploaded to the portal.
KNEC also insisted that it will not provide materials for task performance instead teachers should improvise.
“Materials required for the performance of the tasks should be obtained from the immediate school environment or improvised as much as possible,” KNEC directed.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke