Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has once more pushed the re-opening date for Kenyan schools to accord the IEBC ample time to conclude the 2022 electoral process.
Schools' re-opening date pushed once again
Schools were set to re-open on August 15, 2022 after breaking for the 2022 General Election
In an announcement on Saturday, CS Magoha announced that schools will re-open on Thursday, August 18, 2022.
"Following the conduct of our National Elections on Tuesday 9th August, 2022 the process of tallying of ballots is still ongoing. Therefore, following further consultations, I hereby convey the Government's decision on the suspension of the re-opening of ALL Basic Education institutions with effect from Monday 15th August, 2022 until Thursday 18th August, 2022," the notice read.
