Schools' re-opening date pushed once again

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

Schools were set to re-open on August 15, 2022 after breaking for the 2022 General Election

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha addresses the media after he commissioned new CBC phase two classroom at Don Bosco Ituru High School in Gatundu South, Kiambu County on August 5, 2022
Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has once more pushed the re-opening date for Kenyan schools to accord the IEBC ample time to conclude the 2022 electoral process.

In an announcement on Saturday, CS Magoha announced that schools will re-open on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

"Following the conduct of our National Elections on Tuesday 9th August, 2022 the process of tallying of ballots is still ongoing. Therefore, following further consultations, I hereby convey the Government's decision on the suspension of the re-opening of ALL Basic Education institutions with effect from Monday 15th August, 2022 until Thursday 18th August, 2022," the notice read.

Authors:

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists

