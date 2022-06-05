RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ministry of Health to vaccinate 2021 KCSE candidates in July

Authors:

Amos Robi

The exercise will be voluntary although the Ministry highly recommends the students to get vaccinated

Ministry of Health CS Mutahi Kagwe speaking at the 75th World Health Assembly in Geneva on May 23, 2022
Ministry of Health CS Mutahi Kagwe speaking at the 75th World Health Assembly in Geneva on May 23, 2022

The Ministry of Health is set to start a campaign to vaccinate students set to join higher institutions of learning in July against Covid-19.

Recommended articles

Health Principal Secretary Susan Mochache has appealed to parents and guardians of the students who sat their Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) to encourage them to take the jab before they are dispersed to different universities in the country as the ministry looks to curb the spread of the Coronavirus.

“We are keen to reach the more than 800,000 young people who completed their KCSE Examination in April 2022 and have now joined the community as they wait to get admitted to various institutions of higher learning.

“As most of them will start joining various colleges from July 2022, we appeal to all their parents and guardians to encourage the young adults to be vaccinated before they join their next level of education,” Mochache said.

Health PS Susan Mochache
Health PS Susan Mochache Pulse Live Kenya

Mochache said that only 8.4 million adults had been fully vaccinated which did not make up even half of the adult population despite the availability of the vaccine.

The Ministry has now shifted the campaign to the young population as it looks to vaccinate at least 50% of the population most of whom are aged between 15 and 17 before the year lapses.

She said the ministry will focus on secondary schools which is where most of the teenage group is.

PS Mochache also noted the rising number of Covid-19 cases which she said should worry Kenyans adding that vaccination stocks were in plenty and people should get vaccinated.

"In less than a month, we have seen the positivity rate rise from an average of 0.6 percent per day to today’s 3.6 percent, with a weekly average of 3.3 percent," said Mochache.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto's 4 main issues with 2022 elections amid rigging allegations

Ruto's 4 main issues with 2022 elections amid rigging allegations

Ministry of Health to vaccinate 2021 KCSE candidates in July

Ministry of Health to vaccinate 2021 KCSE candidates in July

Karua vows against insulting DP Ruto, opponents for clout

Karua vows against insulting DP Ruto, opponents for clout

Odinga's 4 demands to IEBC, including printing of ballot papers

Odinga's 4 demands to IEBC, including printing of ballot papers

Raila schools Ruto on freedom of expression after complaint on media coverage

Raila schools Ruto on freedom of expression after complaint on media coverage

Raila appoints Kithure Kindiki's brother to protect his votes

Raila appoints Kithure Kindiki's brother to protect his votes

Tragedy as 11 die in night accident at Mwingi

Tragedy as 11 die in night accident at Mwingi

Sonko threatens Chebukati with ICC after IEBC stopped his governor bid

Sonko threatens Chebukati with ICC after IEBC stopped his governor bid

Key highlights of Raila's big day with IEBC

Key highlights of Raila's big day with IEBC

Trending

Data reveals how many Kenyans use Nairobi Expressway daily

Nairobi Expressway

Judiciary recruits 500 Kenyans for Sh79,000 per month jobs

The Judicial Service Commission has finished the recruitment of over 500 court assistants following interviews conducted between March and April.

Wife of Kapenguria 6 hero Fred Kubai to receive Sh520M

Kapenguria 6 hero Fred Kubai and his wife Christine. The late Kubai's wife has received court orders for Sh520 million land compensation

Rabai MP William Kamoti dies in road accident

Rabai MP William Kamoti dies in road accident