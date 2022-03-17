Mzee Kibor dies while undergoing treatement

According to the family, Mzee Kibor died on Wednesday evening March 16, 2022, while undergoing treatment at St. Luke's Hospital in Eldoret.

The tycoon who was in his late 80s succumbed to a long illness at the hospital.

Pulse Live Kenya

Doctors who had been attending to Mzee Kibor at St Luke’s Hospital said that his kidneys had failed.

He was then admitted to the Intensive Care Unit where doctors tried to save his life.

After contracting Covid-19 in October 2020, Kibor began using medicinal oxygen.

Mzee Kibor kept an oxygen cylinder at home and another in his Toyota Landcruiser in case he needed to travel to Eldoret for treatment or business.

The prominent farmer was widely nicknamed the chairman of the fictitious men's conference.

Kibor, a man of many wives, made news multiple times for divorce cases as well as violent confrontations with his children over his huge fortune.

The businessman divorced his third wife whom he had been married to for nearly 50 years in 2017, about a year after leaving his second wife. He went on to marry a fourth wife.

Mzee Kibor is survived by more than 20 children, some of who had been fighting him for a piece of his property.

Jackson Kibor Pulse Live Kenya

In 2020, the tycoon recorded a big win in court against six of his children.

The children and their father were battling over Mzee Kibor's 2,000-acre piece of land.

In a ruling, the court allowed Mzee Kibor to subject the six children to a DNA test.

Mzee Kibor told the court that he was not married to the mother of the six children hence why he wanted a DNA test to be conducted.

The businessman accused the children of attempting to sell the 2,000-acre land without his knowledge.

“Hawa watoto yangu ni wakora… wakora kwa sababu waliuza nyumba yangu Karen, Nairobi, na wakauze ingine Nyali, Mombasa (These children are conniving... they are because they sold my house in Karen, Nairobi and another one in Nyali, Mombasa),” said Mzee Kibor.

“Hawa watoto wanasumbua, nitawapeleka DNA nihakikishe kama ni wangu ama si wangu kwa sababu mimi sikuoa mama yao (These children are disturbing me and I'll take them for a DNA to make sure they are mine or not because I didn't marry their mother).”