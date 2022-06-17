Sakaja rushes to DCI headquarters

According to Sakaja’s communications aide Marting Gitau, Sakaja was picked up from his office on Riverside by four detectives but the information could not be verified.

“They came in two cars and took him away. Sakaja was meeting Kamba leaders at his office at the time,” Gitau said.

However, Nairobi County Police Commander John Magera told the media that he was not aware of the arrest.

“I’m not aware of any reports that the said senator was arrested by police today afternoon,” he responded to queries.

According to Sakaja’s lawyer Adrian Kamotho, he was not allowed to access the senator at the DCI headquarters.

“I’m here at the DCI Headquarters on Kiambu Road, and the detectives tell me that I can’t access my client. I don’t which room they’re holding him in, or the offence that he’s allegedly committed,” Adrian commented.

The National Police Service later said that Sakaja presented himself to the DCI but was turned away because he had not been summoned.

Sakaja also wrote to DCI boss George Kinoti seeking clarification on his remarks linking him to a global crime syndicate.

The Nairobi gubernatorial candidate wants him to own or disown remarks attributed to him by Daily Nation which insinuated that he is a fraud.

According to Kinoti, the capital city is at the risk of being under the rule of fraudsters, noting that the DCI was going to collaborate with other international agencies to bring the suspects to book.

“We will not surrender our capital city to frauds. We will involve all international agencies in investigating and prosecuting anyone involved in academic fraud,” Kinoti told reporters.