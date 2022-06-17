RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Sakaja rushes to DCI headquarters

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Sakaja was picked up from his office on Riverside

A file image of Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja
A file image of Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja presented himself to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations at the DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road.

Recommended articles

According to Sakaja’s communications aide Marting Gitau, Sakaja was picked up from his office on Riverside by four detectives but the information could not be verified.

They came in two cars and took him away. Sakaja was meeting Kamba leaders at his office at the time,” Gitau said.

Nairobi gubernatorial hopeful Johnson Sakaja
Nairobi gubernatorial hopeful Johnson Sakaja Nairobi gubernatorial hopeful Johnson Sakaja Pulse Live Kenya

However, Nairobi County Police Commander John Magera told the media that he was not aware of the arrest.

I’m not aware of any reports that the said senator was arrested by police today afternoon,” he responded to queries.

According to Sakaja’s lawyer Adrian Kamotho, he was not allowed to access the senator at the DCI headquarters.

I’m here at the DCI Headquarters on Kiambu Road, and the detectives tell me that I can’t access my client. I don’t which room they’re holding him in, or the offence that he’s allegedly committed,” Adrian commented.

The National Police Service later said that Sakaja presented himself to the DCI but was turned away because he had not been summoned.

Sakaja also wrote to DCI boss George Kinoti seeking clarification on his remarks linking him to a global crime syndicate.

The Nairobi gubernatorial candidate wants him to own or disown remarks attributed to him by Daily Nation which insinuated that he is a fraud.

According to Kinoti, the capital city is at the risk of being under the rule of fraudsters, noting that the DCI was going to collaborate with other international agencies to bring the suspects to book.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss George Kinoti
Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss George Kinoti Pulse Live Kenya

“We will not surrender our capital city to frauds. We will involve all international agencies in investigating and prosecuting anyone involved in academic fraud,” Kinoti told reporters.

The senator has, however, said he is not going to relent in his bid to seek the Nairobi top office in the August 9 polls noting that not even arrest was going to hold him back.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Sakaja rushes to DCI headquarters

Sakaja rushes to DCI headquarters

Raila defends Keroche after KRA announced shut down

Raila defends Keroche after KRA announced shut down

Wanted drug trafficking suspect extradited to US

Wanted drug trafficking suspect extradited to US

Babu Owino questions why IEBC cleared this candidate to vie in 2022

Babu Owino questions why IEBC cleared this candidate to vie in 2022

Detectives flush out fugitive after hiding in Kenya for 4 years

Detectives flush out fugitive after hiding in Kenya for 4 years

KWS invites Kenyans to snake farming after Wajackoyah explained benefits

KWS invites Kenyans to snake farming after Wajackoyah explained benefits

UoN dismisses 'William Kipchirchir Ruto' degree that has gone viral

UoN dismisses 'William Kipchirchir Ruto' degree that has gone viral

Wrangles reveal Runda residents pay Sh700M annually to their association

Wrangles reveal Runda residents pay Sh700M annually to their association

Lower your pride - netizens advise Havi after he said 'approach matters'

Lower your pride - netizens advise Havi after he said 'approach matters'

Trending

Rongai morning robbery sends shock to Kenyans [Videos]

CCTV footage of Rongai robbery

CEO announces mass firing for Kenyan journalists

Kenyan journalists covering an event

Rongai robbery main suspect arrested after withdrawing Sh240,000 in Kasarani

CCTV footage of Rongai robbery

Why Ruto's interview with Joe Ageyo ended abruptly [Video]

DP Ruto's interview with Joe Ageyo