Sakaja's name missing in Ugandan University graduation list

Amos Robi

A cross-check revealed that the senator was not in the 2016 graduation list as he claimed

File image of Johnson Sakaja on the campaign trail
File image of Johnson Sakaja on the campaign trail

There has been a new development in the controversy surrounding Senator Johnson’s Sakaja’s academic credentials.

The University of Nairobi where the Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant said he graduated from has said Sakaja is yet to graduate. According to UoN, Sakaja was enrolled in 2003 but is yet to graduate from the university.

“It is true Sakaja was admitted to the university and was pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Actuarial Science, studied from first year up to fourth year, but is yet to graduate,” UoN communications director John Orindi said.

Sakaja has earlier, stated that he graduated from the University of Nairobi in 2007 having pursued Actuarial Science.

Papers presented by the senator in the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) however indicate that the senator graduated from Team University having pursued a Bachelor of Science Management, a programme he undertook online.

Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant Johnson Sakaja cleared by the IEBC
Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant Johnson Sakaja cleared by the IEBC Pulse Live Kenya

The 2016 graduation list, the year which Sakaja allegedly graduated however doesn’t contain Sakaja’s name.

The Commission for University (CUE) Chief Executive Officer Mwenda Ntarangwi has however reached out to the University and confirmed the senator was in the institution.

“It is hereby confirmed that Team University is a recognized institution in Uganda. The qualification awarded by the said institution is also recognized in Uganda and by convention in Kenya, once they own a student, you can’t really dispute. That’s the way it is for us,” said Ntarangwi.

A petitioner Dennis Wahome wants the senator barred from contesting the seat for failing to meet the requirements set by the IEBC. Wahome said the senator has demonstrated fraud as he presented a different degree in the 2017 general election and now a different one in the 2022 general elections.

Johnson Sakaja and his running mate James Muchiri
Johnson Sakaja and his running mate James Muchiri Johnson Sakaja and James Muchiri Pulse Live Kenya

“The respondent has demonstrated fraud and forgeries that have the potential to erode the public confidence in and diminish the integrity of qualifications in Uganda and Kenyan degrees both regionally as well as globally,” said Wahome.

The lawmaker has however countered the allegations saying he used the same papers to get clearance from the IEBC to run for his current post in 2017.

"I am sufficiently qualified, the documents I presented are the same documents I presented in 2017 to vie for Senator, so I have been cleared to vie for Nairobi governor.

"Our march is unstoppable, our faith unshakeable and our victory is inevitable. We must make Nairobi work, we must restore our city back to its former glory by offering our people, order, dignity, hope, and opportunity for all," he stated shortly after he was cleared by IEBC.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

