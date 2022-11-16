RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Why parliament has suspended vetting of PS nominees

Amos Robi

The vetting of Principal Secretary nominees had began on Monday, November 14 in various departmental committees of the National Assembly

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula
National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula

The vetting of Principal Secretary nominees will take long after National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula suspended the exercise following a court order.

Recommended articles

In a statement by Speaker Wetangula, he directed all chairs of interdepartmental committees to put on hold the vetting until a solution had been reached.

“It is therefore to all chairpersons of departmental committees all persons nominated for appointment as Principal Secretaries and the general public, that the vetting of persons nominated to serve as principal secretaries is hereby suspended until further notice,” part of the statement read.

For the committees that had kicked off with the process, Wetangula directed that they suspended activities relating to the vetting until given the way forward.

Kenyan parliament during a past session
Kenyan parliament during a past session ece-auto-gen

The House Speaker however directed parliament’s legal team challenge the directive by the Labour RelationsCourt.

“I have directed our Litigation Counsel to move the concerned courts to set aside the ex-parte orders based on various legal grounds. Thereafter, the proceedings will resume subject to the directions of the Court,” said Speaker Wetangula.

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) challenged the Public Service Commission (PSC) nominations arguing that the process failed to meet the threshold of gender balance and regional balance.

The Labour and Employment Relations Court granted conservatory measures- further delaying the full constitution of President Ruto's government.

President William Ruto during a past meeting in State House, Nairobi
President William Ruto during a past meeting in State House, Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

Among notable names nominated for the principal secretary positions include former Lang'ata Member of Parliament Nixon Korir, Dr Belio Kipsang who also served under former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration and former Nairobi Deputy Governor Jonathan Mueke.

Several departmental committees in Parliament had vetted Principal secretaries' nominees at the time of the issuance of the orders.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

4 suspects linked to murder of Strathmore University graduate, Keagan Githua nabbed

4 suspects linked to murder of Strathmore University graduate, Keagan Githua nabbed

Why parliament has suspended vetting of PS nominees

Why parliament has suspended vetting of PS nominees

Fatherly love - Sakaja embraces street boy appealing to go back to school [Photos]

Fatherly love - Sakaja embraces street boy appealing to go back to school [Photos]

Specialised police units deployed in Nairobi to curb insecurity

Specialised police units deployed in Nairobi to curb insecurity

KCB donates Sh130m to drought-stricken regions

KCB donates Sh130m to drought-stricken regions

What brings Microsoft founder Bill Gates back to Kenya?

What brings Microsoft founder Bill Gates back to Kenya?

EPRA announces Sh1 drop in November/December fuel prices review

EPRA announces Sh1 drop in November/December fuel prices review

US offers Kenyans Sh3.6 billion total reward for info on 3 Al-shabaab leaders [Photos]

US offers Kenyans Sh3.6 billion total reward for info on 3 Al-shabaab leaders [Photos]

Sakaja announces jobs paying Sh2,500 weekly for youths in Nairobi

Sakaja announces jobs paying Sh2,500 weekly for youths in Nairobi

Trending

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja speaking during the launch State of the Judiciary and Administration of Justice Annual Report on November 4, 2022

My friend was stabbed to death 2 weeks ago - Sakaja on insecurity in Nairobi

President Uhuru Kenyatta recounts 2 a.m. phone call from Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore before his death during his tribute at All Saints Cathedral memorial service

How family resolved dispute on Bob Collymore's last wishes

Ex-KDF man arrested over Kitengela student’s murder in fight over barmaid

Ex-KDF man arrested over Kitengela student’s murder in fight over barmaid

Central Bank of Kenya Governor Patrick Njoroge at a past event

CBK begins removal of 4.2 million Kenyans from CRB blacklist [How to benefit]