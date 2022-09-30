Sakaja's plan to retain military after NMS hands back transferred functions

Through executive order No. 3 of 2020, the functions under NMS included county health services, transport, public works, utilities and ancillary services, and county planning and development.

Sakaja and Badi signed the documents in a ceremony held on Friday, September 30, 2022.

Outgoing Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa and Attorney General Paul Kihara graced the ceremony held at City Hall.

Badi thanked Sakaja for helping NMS achieve the many milestones, adding that the four transferred functions are now back in the command of the county governor.

“I would like to thank Governor Sakaja for helping us guide NMS to what we have achieved today. It has been a rigorous and remarkable 2 years culminating to this very moment as we officially hand over the transferred functions back to the county government.

“NMS has performed its tasks quite well across the four transferred functions in accordance with county integrated development plans resulting in tangible positive outcomes that many Nairobi residents can attest to,” he said.

CS Wamalwa praised the NMS for delivering more than 20 hospitals in 20 months, repairing roads in the CBD and city estates as well as providing water to Nairobi residents.

He challenged Sakaja to utilise Lt General Badi as well as the military in delivering services to Nairobians.

In his remarks, Governor Sakaja thanked the NMS for stepping in and providing direction when the Nairobi County Government was facing a crisis.

He acknowledged that former Governor Mike Sonko who was fighting a corruption case at the time was barred from accessing his office by a court ruling.

Sakaja also urged the county assembly to provide oversight over the executive, as his administration takes shape.

He then assured staff that the county government would absorb those who had been seconded to NMS.

Sakaja also hinted that he had information that the national government would retain the State Department of Devolution to continue supporting county governments.

He appreciated the military for the work done under NMS and assured that he would sign an MoU to work with KDF on a need basis.

"We have had a discussion with the Commander in chief and the Chief of Defence Forces. We are going to be entering into an MoU framework, where in the areas we will still need the military, we will work with the military," he said.

Sakaja gave an example of the revamped Central Garage which has been able to repair and restore many county vehicles that had been abandoned.