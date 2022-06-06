RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

NTV journalist involved in road accident

Authors:

Amos Robi

Ben kitili had two other passengers in his vehicle during the accident

Ben Kitili involved in road accident
Ben Kitili involved in road accident

Nation Media Group Journalist Ben Kitili has the heavens to thank after he survived a road accident.

Recommended articles

Kitili on his social media pages shared images of his dented car in the accident scene saying that a trailer that lost control rammed into his vehicle although he did not get any injuries.

“From nowhere,trailer stalled, lost control and rammed onto me.. thanking God we are okay,” Kitili wrote.

Kitili who had two passengers who also did not sustain any injuries urged people to always be grateful when they get back to their homes in one piece.

“Mungu ni mkuu. Always thank God when you go out and get back home in one piece. My two passengers and I are okay. My baby (my car) not so much but we thank God,” wrote Kitili.

Ben Kitili involved in road accident
Ben Kitili involved in road accident Ben Kitili involved in road accident Pulse Live Kenya

The journalist’s accident comes amid a rising number of road accidents which have claimed lives while leaving many others injured.

A tragic crash that happened at Kanyonyoo junction in Kitui County on Saturday, June 4 night, claimed 11 lives leaving scores injured.

Rabai Member of Parliament William Kamoti died in an accident while heading home after presenting his nomination papers to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Kajiado Central Member of Parliament Elijah Memusi lost his wife Stella Memusi in a road accident along Athi River - Namanga Road on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) is carrying out aggressive sensitization campaigns urging road users to adhere to traffic laws to avert further loss of lives and injury.

14-seater matatu that got involved in an accident on Saturday, June 4.
14-seater matatu that got involved in an accident on Saturday, June 4. Pulse Live Kenya

“Road users must strive to be responsible whether in complying with traffic rules as a driver, rider or pedestrian, enforcing the law, or educating others in engaging in safe behaviour," NTSA stated.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

IEBC declines to clear Irungu Kang'ata to vie as Murang'a Governor

IEBC declines to clear Irungu Kang'ata to vie as Murang'a Governor

How Ruto will make Mudavadi Prime CS without amending constitution - Kimani Ichung'wa

How Ruto will make Mudavadi Prime CS without amending constitution - Kimani Ichung'wa

Nyandarua man arrested for selling samosas made from dog meat

Nyandarua man arrested for selling samosas made from dog meat

All set for Raila's official manifesto unveiling [Photos]

All set for Raila's official manifesto unveiling [Photos]

Why am I barred from the elections? - Kigame asks IEBC

Why am I barred from the elections? - Kigame asks IEBC

NTV journalist involved in road accident

NTV journalist involved in road accident

Kitui accident survivors recall events leading to the horrific crash

Kitui accident survivors recall events leading to the horrific crash

Raila is funded by gov't, Azimio doesn't have members - Aukot launches attack

Raila is funded by gov't, Azimio doesn't have members - Aukot launches attack

Many feared killed in Ondo Catholic Church attack

Many feared killed in Ondo Catholic Church attack

Trending

Data reveals how many Kenyans use Nairobi Expressway daily

Nairobi Expressway

Judiciary recruits 500 Kenyans for Sh79,000 per month jobs

The Judicial Service Commission has finished the recruitment of over 500 court assistants following interviews conducted between March and April.

Wife of Kapenguria 6 hero Fred Kubai to receive Sh520M

Kapenguria 6 hero Fred Kubai and his wife Christine. The late Kubai's wife has received court orders for Sh520 million land compensation

Rabai MP William Kamoti dies in road accident

Rabai MP William Kamoti dies in road accident