NTV journalist involved in road accident

Kitili on his social media pages shared images of his dented car in the accident scene saying that a trailer that lost control rammed into his vehicle although he did not get any injuries.

“From nowhere,trailer stalled, lost control and rammed onto me.. thanking God we are okay,” Kitili wrote.

Kitili who had two passengers who also did not sustain any injuries urged people to always be grateful when they get back to their homes in one piece.

“Mungu ni mkuu. Always thank God when you go out and get back home in one piece. My two passengers and I are okay. My baby (my car) not so much but we thank God,” wrote Kitili.

The journalist’s accident comes amid a rising number of road accidents which have claimed lives while leaving many others injured.

A tragic crash that happened at Kanyonyoo junction in Kitui County on Saturday, June 4 night, claimed 11 lives leaving scores injured.

Rabai Member of Parliament William Kamoti died in an accident while heading home after presenting his nomination papers to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Kajiado Central Member of Parliament Elijah Memusi lost his wife Stella Memusi in a road accident along Athi River - Namanga Road on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) is carrying out aggressive sensitization campaigns urging road users to adhere to traffic laws to avert further loss of lives and injury.

