Car and house for Oscar Sudi's first born daughter after she graduated from U.K.

The thanksgiving ceremony held in Uasin Gishu county event took an emotional turn when Sudi surprised his daughter with an extraordinary gift that left her in tears of joy.

Sudi, in his heartfelt remarks, reminisced about the journey when his daughter first expressed her desire to pursue studies in London.

After convincing him of her decision, he promised to cover all expenses on condition that she fulfils her part of the agreement.

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi's first-born daughter Faith, who recently graduated with a Masters's degree in Finance Management from the University of Kent, Canterbury, United Kingdom. Pulse Live Kenya

"I told her make sure you study, and if you meet a boyfriend, don’t let him con you. She has kept her word, and I am very happy," Sudi proudly shared.

The MP commended his daughter's dedication, mentioning her swift progression from completing her first degree to immediately enrolling in a master's program.

Even more impressively, she secured employment in London, marking a significant achievement in her academic and professional journey.

Sudi fulfilled a promise he made to his hardworking daughter. As a token of appreciation for her respect, dedication, and accomplishments, he announced that he would present her with the keys to her own multi-million apartment in Nairobi.

The emotional impact of the gesture was evident as tears welled up in his daughter's eyes.

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi during the thanksgiving ceremony for his first-born daughter Faith, who recently graduated with a Masters's degree in Finance Management from the University of Kent, Canterbury, United Kingdom. Pulse Live Kenya

Sudi expressed his commitment to providing a solid foundation for his daughter as she embarks on this new chapter of her life.

This extraordinary gift comes in addition to a car he had purchased for her, affirming his unwavering support for her journey.

“I told her as my first born, if she listens to me, I will reward her abundantly. Because you are hardworking, have a job, you have respected me, if you were to tell me you have found a suitor, I am ready.

"I will also give you keys to your own house in Nairobi. I promised to give you a good foundation to start your life. I already bought you a car so I will give you an apartment and now you can walk your own path,” the MP said as she struggled to hold back tears.