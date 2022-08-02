RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Parents react after order to close schools catches them by surprise

Denis Mwangi

Uknown to many parents, CS George Magoha also learned of the decision to close schools on that same morning

Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoha announces KCSE 2021 results on April 23, 2022
Many parents have expressed their displeasure after Education CS George Magoha ordered all basic education schools to close on Tuesday, August 2.

The parents lamented that the directive had caught them by surprise, with many rushing against time to make arrangements on how their children will travel home.

Some decried that they were forced to raise fares abruptly while others lamented that schools would be forced to throw away fresh supplies.

Education Cabinet secretary Prof George Magoha
He (Magoha) should have closed schools on August 7, there about because our children are losing out on time,” one parent said.

He should have given parents time until Friday to look for transport money but to make that abrupt announcement to close schools is putting pressure on parents,” another added.

In some schools, students were preparing to sit for their exams this week before closing for the midterm break but all those plans are now in disarray.

For the last five years, we knew that the election would be held on August 9 so it should have been factored into the school,” another parent questioned.

READ: Magoha responds to teachers on salary increase

Just the previous day, CS Mahoga had announced that schools would close on August 6 but according to credible reports, the immediate closure was ordered from above.

Does George Magoha understand the kind of chaos that this directive is going to cause? Knee-jerk reactions to situations that need planning. What is the urgency to shut down schools tomorrow? Elections are not an emergency! They are in the constitution!” Glady Sash, a Twitter user lamented.

President Uhuru Kenyatta received the 2021 KCPE results from Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha
There was a scheduled media briefing by the CS at 10:00 am at Ofafa Jericho Secondary School in Makadara but was cancelled after the CS rushed to State House.

Following consultations, I hereby convey the government’s decision on the immediate closure of all basic education institutions from Tuesday, August 2 until Wednesday, August 10 to ensure that preparations and conduct of the upcoming elections are carried out seamlessly,” the Education CS said on Monday.

However, other parents argue that closing school on Friday, August 6, as originally intended would have left the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission with only three days to prepare for the General Election.

During elections, many schools serve as polling and tallying stations.

Election dates have always fallen around school holidays, however, this year is unusual due to the changes in the school calendar caused by the Covid-19 epidemic, which resulted in schools missing two terms in 2020.

Denis Mwangi

