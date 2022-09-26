RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Police lob teargas at MPs protesting outside IEBC offices [Video]

Denis Mwangi

A section of the MPs marched to Anniversary Towers to protest the interdiction of IEBC deputy CEO Ruth Kulundu.

Police lob teargas at MPs from the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance during a protest at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission offices in Nairobi on September 26, 2022
Police lob teargas at MPs from the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance during a protest at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission offices in Nairobi on September 26, 2022

Police officers lobbed teargas canisters at Members of Parliament from the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance on Monday, during a protest at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission offices in Nairobi.

Kulundu was accused of gross misconduct by IEBC CEO Marjan Hussein Marjan for calling an unlawful commission plenary meeting.

Members of Parliament from the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance during a protest at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission offices in Nairobi on September 26, 2022
Members of Parliament from the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance during a protest at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission offices in Nairobi on September 26, 2022 Members of Parliament from the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance during a protest at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission offices in Nairobi on September 26, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

Upon reaching Anniversary Towers, the MPs were locked out of the premises and started demanding to meet IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati.

We have come here deliberately, constitutionally, very peacefully to come and engage with IEBC, which as you know, is an independent but public commission paid by public taxes.

You have seen that as we came, police lobbed teargas on us severally without provocation just because we are conducting our constitutional mandate. Then we come to this gate, we have found that they have locked it with chains,” Ruaraka Member of Parliament TJ Kajwang’ said.

READ: Standoff in Azimio as Kalonzo changes tune

The Azimio MPs termed Kulundu's interdiction a witch-hunt choreographed by commissioners allied to Chebukati.

Members of Parliament from the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance during a protest at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission offices in Nairobi on September 26, 2022
Members of Parliament from the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance during a protest at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission offices in Nairobi on September 26, 2022 Members of Parliament from the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance during a protest at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission offices in Nairobi on September 26, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi held a press conference last week, in which he revealed that she was interdicted.

"What is suspicious is the fact that prior to her sacking she had been served with two show-cause letters within a span of three weeks. She responded to the first within two weeks but before she could respond to the other which was due Tuesday 4 pm, she was interdicted," he said.

Kulundu was charged with assisting the activities of four commissioners who contested the August presidential election.

