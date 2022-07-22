Cop rushed to hospital in critical condition after fight at Ruto's Karen home

An argument between a police officer and a gardener attached to Deputy President William Ruto’s official residence in Karen escalated into a fight at midnight on Thursday, July 21.
According to credible reports, the police officer whose name is withheld was injured during the confrontation.
The police report filed indicated that the officer suffered multiple head injuries and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
It remains unclear what caused the altercation between the cop and the gardener.
The subordinate staffer is expected to be arraigned in court on Friday, July 22.
According to information provided by Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang'i, 257 security men from various units are tasked with protecting the DP.
“DP Ruto the most protected deputy in Kenya's history, with 257 security personnel including 74 presidential escort officers,
"Apart from the 74 presidential escort security officers assigned to DP, he has many other security personnel provided to him in total numbering to 257. We have provided sufficient security to the holder of the office of the Deputy President," Matiang'i said in Parliament while appearing before the National Assembly Committee on Administration and National Security in 2021.
DP Ruto’s security is multi-layered with the inner layer having 121 officers from the elite Presidential Escort team
This comes months after a bodyguard attached to Ruto sustained injuries after he fell off a speeding vehicle in the deputy president’s motorcade.
The officer who was clinging on one of the vehicles toppled off the speeding vehicle before he got back on his feet and assisted to another car in the convoy.
