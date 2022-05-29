Malala loses police protection over 'hawahitaji masomo' comment

According to a statement released by NPSC Chairperson Eliud Kinuthia on Sunday, May 29, "police will no longer be demeaned while in the line of duty by rogue elements who do not appreciate their services".

To get his bodyguards back, Malala will now have to apologize to police officers through the NPSC.

"We know you Senator Malala. You must come and apologise properly to the police. We have agreed with the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai that you will continue moving around in Kakamega without security.

"If you want, you can take all those youth you claim have dropped out of school in Kakamega and make them your security. My police officers will not protect a politician who does not respect them," he stated.

Malala's controversial remarks and public apology

Malala was caught on camera ridiculing police officers and claiming that one does not need any educational qualifications to work in the service and stating that the job should be left to school dropouts.

“Chukua lorry ingiza vijana, achana na mambo ya Form Four certificate. Bora vijana wana miguu mbili na mikono mbili waende wafanye kazi kama askari. Kazi ya askari si nikushika bunduki tu pekee yake? Hiyo inahitaji masomo yoyote kweli?

“Kama mtu alienda Form Four na akapata C+, tumpeleke University asome, kazi ya askari ni ya hawa jamaa ambao wako hapa na waliacha shule,” Malala said amid cheers from the crowd.

NPS responded swiftly with a statement condemning the Senator for the unfortunate remarks.

"We as NPS fraternity, including our dear families and friends, are utterly disappointed with such unwarranted and outrageous remarks, which we find too demeaning and only aimed at scandalizing a noble profession deployed in the service and good of the public.

"That, more disappointed we are as police, given that these unfortunate remarks were made by a leader we not only hold in high esteem, but one we also continue to provide round-the-clock protection with pride and competency," the NPS statement read in part.