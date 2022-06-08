RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

President of Barbados jets into Kenya days after Fenty launch

Cyprian Kimutai

Rihanna, founder of Fenty Beauty was born and raised in Barbados

President Dame Sandra Prunella Mason of Barbados jetted into the country on the evening of Tuesday, June 7 and was received at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) by Energy Cabinet Secretary Ambassador Monica Juma (left).
President Dame Sandra Prunella Mason of Barbados jetted into the country on the evening of Tuesday, June 7 and was received at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) by Energy Cabinet Secretary Ambassador Monica Juma (left).

Her Excellency Dame Sandra Prunella Mason, President of Barbados has arrived in the country for a six-day official visit.

The Head of State jetted into the country on the evening of Tuesday, June 7 and was received at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) by Energy Cabinet Secretary Ambassador Monica Juma as well as Director Americas Directorate Patrick Nzusi.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, President Uhuru Kenyatta will host President Mason during her visit to Kenya where they are expected to have bilateral talks in an aim to strengthen the relations between the two countries.

"During the visit Her Excellency is expected to have bilateral talks with President Uhuru Kenyatta aimed at further strengthening bilateral relations between the Kenya and Barbados. She will also meet a number of Government officials and visit businesses of interest," stated the Ministry.

In 2019 during a state visit to the Caribbean island, President Kenyatta referred to Barbados as a strategic partner for Kenya in the Caribbean. The President had travelled to the country located in the West Indies "to scale up bilateral engagement for the mutual benefit of the two countries," stated State House.

Dame Sandra Prunella Mason the President of Republic of Barbados arrived in the Country last evening for a six- day official visit. She was received at JKIA by Amb Monica Juma Energy Cabinet Secretary, and Patrick Nzusi Director Americas Directorate.
Dame Sandra Prunella Mason the President of Republic of Barbados arrived in the Country last evening for a six- day official visit. She was received at JKIA by Amb Monica Juma Energy Cabinet Secretary, and Patrick Nzusi Director Americas Directorate.

President Mason's visit to Kenya comes less than a week since the launch of Fenty Beauty in Kenya. Fenty is a cosmetics brand that was launched on September 8, 2017 by Barbados born Rihanna.

The artist, whose full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, was in 2018 appointed as "Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary" of the Island nation. On November 30, 2021 when the country cut its last remaining bonds to the British monarchy, Rihanna was honored as "national hero."

BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS - NOVEMBER 30: Rihanna, honored as a National Hero, attends the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony at Heroes Square on November 30, 2021 in Bridgetown, Barbados. The Prince of Wales arrived in the country ahead of its transition to a republic within the Commonwealth. This week, it formally removes Queen Elizabeth as its head of state and the current governor-general, Dame Sandra Mason, will be sworn in as president. (Photo by Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS - NOVEMBER 30: Rihanna, honored as a National Hero, attends the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony at Heroes Square on November 30, 2021 in Bridgetown, Barbados. The Prince of Wales arrived in the country ahead of its transition to a republic within the Commonwealth. This week, it formally removes Queen Elizabeth as its head of state and the current governor-general, Dame Sandra Mason, will be sworn in as president. (Photo by Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

During the ceremony, Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Mottley said "On behalf of a grateful nation, but an even prouder people, we therefore present to you the designee for national hero of Barbados, Ambassador Robyn Rihanna Fenty. May you continue to shine like a diamond and bring honor to your nation by your works, by your actions and to do credit wherever you shall go."

According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, Fenty entered the lucrative local beauty and cosmetics industry valued at Sh100 billion.

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

