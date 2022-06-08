President of Barbados jets into Kenya days after Fenty launch

The Head of State jetted into the country on the evening of Tuesday, June 7 and was received at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) by Energy Cabinet Secretary Ambassador Monica Juma as well as Director Americas Directorate Patrick Nzusi.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, President Uhuru Kenyatta will host President Mason during her visit to Kenya where they are expected to have bilateral talks in an aim to strengthen the relations between the two countries.

"During the visit Her Excellency is expected to have bilateral talks with President Uhuru Kenyatta aimed at further strengthening bilateral relations between the Kenya and Barbados. She will also meet a number of Government officials and visit businesses of interest," stated the Ministry.

In 2019 during a state visit to the Caribbean island, President Kenyatta referred to Barbados as a strategic partner for Kenya in the Caribbean. The President had travelled to the country located in the West Indies "to scale up bilateral engagement for the mutual benefit of the two countries," stated State House.

Fenty Beauty launched in Kenya

President Mason's visit to Kenya comes less than a week since the launch of Fenty Beauty in Kenya. Fenty is a cosmetics brand that was launched on September 8, 2017 by Barbados born Rihanna.

The artist, whose full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, was in 2018 appointed as "Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary" of the Island nation. On November 30, 2021 when the country cut its last remaining bonds to the British monarchy, Rihanna was honored as "national hero."

During the ceremony, Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Mottley said "On behalf of a grateful nation, but an even prouder people, we therefore present to you the designee for national hero of Barbados, Ambassador Robyn Rihanna Fenty. May you continue to shine like a diamond and bring honor to your nation by your works, by your actions and to do credit wherever you shall go."