President Kenyatta asks head of public service to pardon Langata inmate

Amos Robi

President Kenyatta in his request said everyone deserved a second chance

President Kenyatta at State House
President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday May 13, 2022 asked the Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua to consider pardoning a Langata women’s prison inmate and give her a second chance.

Speaking at State House where he hosted this years this year's President's Award-Kenya Gold Award presentations, President Kenyatta said everyone deserved a second chance asking the head of public service Joseph Kinyua to pardon the inmate who was also awarded in the ceremony.

“Those that had guts to stand, where is the lady from Langata I have seen you, Kinyua through power of mercy see whether she can be assisted, she has pleaded, everybody deserves a second chance,” the president stated.

During the ceremony, president Kenyatta lauded another ex-inmate who studied his way out of prison.

John Mutembei was released from prison after under going digital training while behind bars. He managed to successfully launch an appeal which earned him his freedom.

Mutembei who was being held at the Nyeri prison benefited from the compass project a digital online platform for engaging in the world program.

President further congratulated sprint sensation Ferdinand Omanyala for his victories on the track which have continued to bring the country glory.

Ferdinand Omanyala, reacts after competing in the men's 100m race of the Kip Keino Classic-World Athletics Continental Tour 2021, at the Kasarani stadium, on September 18, 2021 in Nairobi. (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)
Ferdinand Omanyala, reacts after competing in the men's 100m race of the Kip Keino Classic-World Athletics Continental Tour 2021, at the Kasarani stadium, on September 18, 2021 in Nairobi. (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

"I must say that it is in all fields and this last weekend, for instance, we bust in the glory during the 2022 World Athletics Continental Tour that was here in Nairobi also known as the Kip Keino Classic, where our young athletes led by Ferdinand Omanyala raised our national flag to new heights through the exemplary performance,"

The president said Omanyala’s victory proved that Kenya was not just a power house in the long distance track but also in the short races.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

