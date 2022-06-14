Uhuru comes to the rescue of ex-Vioja Mahakamani actor

Gibson, who rose to fame due to his role as a prosecutor in the show, was raising funds to settle his kidney transplant and cater for post-surgery treatment.

The event was held at Charter Hall inside the Nairobi County building where President Kenyatta sent a generous donation.

“President Kenyatta who is a good friend did send his personal donation of Sh2 million. We as a family and the committee thank him for the support,” the actor said.

Gibson is now close to hitting the Sh6 million target after the fundraiser.

The actor has already found a suitable donor from among members of his family.

“Dialysis is expensive. Your insurance cover gets exhausted and you start spending off your pocket. You know, insurance is limited. Every day you visit, the dialysis is from Sh10,000 and you have to go three times a week,” he said.

“And they don’t pay for the third. So that has forced me to dig into my pockets and that has drained family finances. So, I saw that if I get a transplant, my life will get back to normal and I will do my work,” Mbugua said before the fundraiser.

Troubles with his kidney started after battling diabetes for years. In 2020, Mbugua experienced kidney failure but had the courage to keep going.

“Bado na act. I’m on, sijalemewa. Ninajikazakaza tu naendelea (I’m still acting; I haven’t been overwhelmed. I force myself and I go on),” he said.

He has been in programmes such as Varshita!, Jungu Kuu, Kivunja Mbavu, and Mchezo wa Hadithi, in addition to Vioja Mahakamani.