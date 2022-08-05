Video of Uhuru dancing to reggae goes viral

A video has surfaced on social media showing President Kenyatta, outgoing Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho and Mombasa gubernatorial candidate Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir dancing to popular reggae song One Love by Bob Marley.

One love is an expression of unity and inclusion, often used by Rastafarians, Jamaicans, and reggae musicians. It appears the President was trying to pass that message as the country gears up for the August 9, General Elections.

In the 30-second long video, Nassir can be seen holding the mic belting lyrics to the song supported by President Kenyatta, Joho as well as the crowd of onlookers.

"One love, one heart. Let's get together and feel all right. Hear the children cryin' (one love). Hear the children cryin' (one heart). Sayin' give thanks and praise to the Lord and I will feel all right. Sayin' let's get together and feel all right," sang the three in unison.

President Kenyatta crisscrosses the country on development tour

President Kenyatta on August 3 and 4, was on a day-long working tour of Mombasa County where he commissioned several infrastructural projects among them the new Sh4.5 billion Makupa Bridge, offshore Kipevu Oil Terminal and Liwatoni Fisheries Complex.

As part of the launch, President Kenyatta witnessed the removal of Makupa Causeway, allowing the free flow of Indian Ocean waters across the new bridge and restoring Mombasa City's status as a true island.

Earlier in the day, President Kenyatta also made an inspection visit to Eni Kenya, the country’s first agri-hub that produces vegetable oil and related bio-products.

The agri-hub located at Kwa Kathoka in Makueni County started production last month and has already employed close to 200 workers, mostly young people from the county.

Pulse Live Kenya

The establishment of the agri-hub was as a result of a meeting held in Nairobi between President Kenyatta and Claudio Descalzi, the CEO of Eni SPA, an Italian multinational energy company headquartered in Rome.