No escape for Ruto as Mama Rachel demands her dues

The first family had wagered on the final match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar where the President bet on France for the win while Mama Rachel bet on Argentina.

Argentina won the match on post-match penalties in a tightly contested game at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

Pres Ruto took to his Twitter page to confirm his stand moments before the match that France was going to win.

"Supporting the African team in the world Cup finals. Good luck Rachel & kids as you support the other side. Remember to pay the bet!! Either way, expecting fine football." He wrote.

Mama Rachel Ruto on the other hand has also taken to her Twitter page and requested her husband to pay his dues since Argentina won the match.

"I want to join the rest of the world in congratulating the Argentina National Football Team, Captained by Lionel Messi, for winning the 2022 World Cup tournament.

"Wear your three stars with pride! Bill, pay your bill!" Mama Rachel posted online.

The Kenyan head of state has gone ahead and stated that he is going to pay for his bet although he still has several concerns about the nature of the game.

For instance, he is still not sure if the bet was still valid after 90 minutes and if penalty shootouts are included in a bet.