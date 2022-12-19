ADVERTISEMENT
No escape for Ruto as Mama Rachel demands her dues

Fabian Simiyu

The president placed a bet with his family for the 2022 FIFA World Cup finals in Qatar

President William Ruto with First Lady Rachel Ruto at State House Nairobi on September 29, 2022
President William Ruto with First Lady Rachel Ruto at State House Nairobi on September 29, 2022

President William Ruto is on the receiving end after he lost a bet against his wife First Lady Rachel Ruto and his kids.

The first family had wagered on the final match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar where the President bet on France for the win while Mama Rachel bet on Argentina.

Argentina won the match on post-match penalties in a tightly contested game at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

Mama Rachel Ruto
Mama Rachel Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Bill, My love - Rachel Ruto pens hearfelt congratulatory message to President-elect

Pres Ruto took to his Twitter page to confirm his stand moments before the match that France was going to win.

"Supporting the African team in the world Cup finals. Good luck Rachel & kids as you support the other side. Remember to pay the bet!! Either way, expecting fine football." He wrote.

Mama Rachel Ruto on the other hand has also taken to her Twitter page and requested her husband to pay his dues since Argentina won the match.

President William Ruto
President William Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

"I want to join the rest of the world in congratulating the Argentina National Football Team, Captained by Lionel Messi, for winning the 2022 World Cup tournament.

"Wear your three stars with pride! Bill, pay your bill!" Mama Rachel posted online.

The Kenyan head of state has gone ahead and stated that he is going to pay for his bet although he still has several concerns about the nature of the game.

For instance, he is still not sure if the bet was still valid after 90 minutes and if penalty shootouts are included in a bet.

He has however concluded that maybe his chicken will bail him out since he can't use the hustler's fund to pay his dues.

Fabian Simiyu

