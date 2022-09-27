Little-known Cabinet nominees for Treasury, Education and Health

National Treasury - Prof Njuguna Ndung'u

Ndung’i is an Associate Professor of economics at the University of Nairobi and served as Governor of the Central Bank of Kenya from March 2007 to March 2015. He became the first CBK governor to complete two 4-year terms.

Pulse Live Kenya

Before he was appointed CBK Governor, Professor Ndung’u was the Director of Training at the African Economic Research Consortium (AERC).

Ndung'u has had extensive research and teaching work in various fields of economics, including macroeconomics, microeconomics, econometrics, and poverty reduction.

In 2019, he served on the advisory board of the annual Human Development Report of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), co-chaired by Thomas Piketty and Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

Ministry of Health - Susan Nakhumicha Wafula

President Ruto nominated Susan Nakhumicha Wafula to be in charge of the Ministry of Health.

Ms Wafula is a seasoned supply chain professional with more than 15 years of global and multicultural experience in agile and intelligent supply chains and operations in the healthcare industry.

She has worked at many healthcare firms such as Kenya Medical Supplies Agency, AAR Healthcare, Nairobi Women’s Hospital and the University of California San Francisco (UCSF), which is one of the world's leading health sciences universities.

She will be joining the Cabinet from her role as the Head of Supply Chain at UCSF.

“I can deliver supply chain objectives transforming procurement and logistics operations with strategic goals to achieve profitability. I am continuously pursuing professional development opportunities for career growth and performance excellence. I aspire to be a global leader in supply chain management and consultancy,” reads an excerpt of her profile on LinkedIn.

Ministry of Education - Ezekiel Machogu

Former Nyaribari Masaba MP Ezekiel Machogu will be taking over the Ministry of Education if his nomination is approved by the National Assembly.

He had been a career civil servant before being elected to the National Assembly in 2017.

Machogu served as a district officer from 1976 to 1979 and a district commissioner from 1989 to 2008.

From 2008 to 2016, he served as a senior deputy secretary in the Public Service Commission before joining the National Assembly in 2017 to represent Nyaribari Masaba.