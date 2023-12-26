12 biggest news headlines of 2023 [Pulse Picks]

Pulse Picks features some of the top headlines that grabbed attention throughout the year.

Tragedies in January

On the evening of January 17, 2023, Tirus Maina and Fridah Warau drowned after the car they were in plunged into Juja Dam.

The story sparked various reactions after it emerged that Maina had spoken to his wife before the incident claiming to have been delayed in a business meeting.

Another headline that created a buzz in January 2023 was news of the unfortunate murder of fashion designer Edwin Chiloba who was suffocated to death.

According to an admission in an Eldoret court, Edwin died in the hands of one Jacktone Odhiambo, with whom he had been living with for over a year.

Due to Chiloba's perceived sexual orientation, his death was largely viewed as a hate crime.

The China Square debacle

Former Trade & Investment CS Moses Kuria, in February 2023, attempted the buy-out of a Chinese business after it emerged that China Square had become more popular for its prices than the Kamukunji area near Nairobi CBD.

Kenyans who opposed the move carried the day and eventually the government backed-off China Square. The trader opened a new store at the Waterfront in Karen following the success of its Unicity Mall outlet.

Francis Gachuri leaves Citizen TV

March 2023 saw one of Ctizen TV's top anchors leave the station to pursue other interests away from media. Most of his fans were surprised by the move by Francis Gachuri causing his departure to become one of the most eye-grabbing headlines of the year.

Shakahola and Akothee's big April wedding

One of the most shocking discoveries of the year was the fasting practice promoted by Pastor Mackenzie Nthenge at his International Church of Good News in Kilifi County.

The deadly denomination has come to be popularly known by the name of the forest where hundreds of fasters bodies were exhumed - Shakahola Forest.

The story sparked discussions on how far believers will go to prove their faith as well as how much the government should be involved in the operations of religious institutions in the country.

In April, news emerged that one of the changes President William Ruto enforced after taking over State House was removal of the in-house bar that served alcoholic drinks.

Arguably one of the most viral events of 2023, Akothee's grand wedding took place in April 2023 and in a shocking turn, she was divorced from her groom - Daniel Schweizer - by November 2023.

Colonel Mustapha - from rapper to mjengo

Colonel Mustapha made a comeback in 2023 after a video of him working at a construction site went viral in May. The video saw the former Duex Vultures rapper receive generous contributions from well-wishers and he also made a comeback to the music scene.

Caroline Mutoko retires

After over two decades at the Radio Africa group, Caroline Mutoko retired from media in July 2023. However, she did not make a big deal of the milestone and has not spoken of her departure from media since.

The news of her retirement created a buzz among her fans and haters alike, many of whom have followed her career from her days in radio.

Azziad, Wanyama and KRA

In August 2023, some public figures had to dispel rumours concerning their private lives. Among those who adddressed untrue rumours concerning themselves was Sports CS Ababu Namwamba.

CS Namwamba had been rumoured to be dating TikTok sensation, Azziad Nasenya who is also part of the Talanta Hela Digital Hub launched by the Ministry of Sports in October 2023.

CF Montréal midfielder Victor Wanyama also had to address rumours that insinuated he might be the father to Bahati's eldest son, Morgan.

In August 2023, the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) also hit the headlines with news of monitoring mobile money transactions to catch tax cheats.

Kenyans were curious about the systems the government put in place to facilitate the surveillance.

Andrew Kibe and Diamond's on-stage coffin

In September 2023, YouTube clamped down on Andrew Kibe by banning him from using the platform's features. As one of the most controversial content creators online, the move was celebrated by some and all in all it generated conversations online.

During the same month, Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz sparked debates after arriving on stage in a coffin-like casket. The stage was also littered with more caskets and skeleton dummies.

3rd edition of Pulse Influencer Awards and King Charles III's visit to Kenya

The month of October was marked by the announcement of Pulse Influencer Awards winners for 2023, among them Bryan Kabugi, Kate Actress, Maureen Bandari and others.

King Charles III also made his first official visit to a Commonwealth Nation in October where he delivered a note of regret of violent acts committed during Kenya's struggle for independence.

In the world of entertainment, Oscar-award-winning actor Lupita Nyong'o announced the end of her relationship with Selema Masekela.

The alleged oil tycoon and a celebrity feud

In November 2023, Kenyans were introduced Ann Njeri who was linked to a Sh17 Billion shipment of oil that was stopped by local authorities. She was later arrested and interrogated by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) with mention of a possible money-laundering scheme.

In the world of entertainment, Jackie Matubia and Milly Chebby seemed to be in a fallout which resulted in the two celebrities reportedly unfollowing each other. Their fans are still guessing on what could have caused the once close friends to seem distant.

Introducing nanny Rosie

Kenyan caregiver Rosie, in December 2023, gained widespread attention following an emotional farewell with her employer's children in Lebanon.