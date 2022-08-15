RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Raila makes surprise appearance at his private office [Video]

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

It if from here that Raila is expected to leave for Bomas of Kenya where IEBC is set to unveil the winner of the presidential election.

A file photo of Raila Odinga alighting from a vehicle

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate on Monday made a surprise appearance at his private office in Karen.

According to KTN reporter Chris Thairu who was outside the residence, the staff at the private office were not aware of his planned visit and has been holed up in meetings for more than 2 hours.

Odinga’s private office is about 2km from his private residence in Karen. It if from here that he is expected to leave for Bomas of Kenya where IEBC is set to unveil the winner of the presidential election.

The guards told us they were not expecting him and is in a meeting with the Media Council of Kenya chair David Omwoyo but we are expecting his aides such as Suna East MP-elect Junet Mohamed,” Chris Thairu said.

He said the media was not allowed to access the premises but noticed that security had been beefed up, an indication that the former prime minister would leave his private office soon.

Meanwhile, Deputy President William Ruto’s camp has set up a media centre at Catholic University of East Africa where he is expected to make an address.

It is also expected that DP Ruto will make his way to Bomas of Kenya for Chebukati's announcement.

Both candidates have expressed confidence that they would emerge winners but have called on their supporters to maintain peace as the IEBC prepares to announce the election results.

Presidential candidates George Wajackoya has already arrived at Bomas of Kenya and joined Kenyans in waiting for IEBC chair to make his address.

Diplomats, election observers, elected officials and other VIPs have also arrived at Bomas.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

