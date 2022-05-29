RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Raila to Ruto on rigging: I have started receiving congratulatory messages

Charles Ouma

Nitaiba aje kura na zote ni zangu? - Raila

Raila Odinga campaigning in Bungoma
Raila Odinga campaigning in Bungoma

Azimiio presidential candidate Raila Odinga has responded to his competitor in the August 2022 elections, Deputy President William Ruto, on vote-rigging claims.

DP Ruto has, on numerous occasions including on Saturday in Narok County, alleged a plot to rig the 2022 presidential election in favour of the former Prime Minister.

In his response, Odinga exuded confidence that he will emerge victorious, claiming that there is no way he can rig elections when he is assured of all the votes.

According to the Azimio presidential candidate, the Kenya Kwanza brigade has sensed defeat and is now preparing the stage to dispute the results by making flimsy excuses.

“Wale watu wa Tangatanga tayari wamejua wanakwenda kushindwa ndio maana wanasema ya kwamba watu wanapanga kuiba kura, hakuna haja ya kuiba kura. Nitaiba aje na kura zote ni zangu?

"(The Tangatanga team has sensed defeat and that's why you're hearing them say others are planning to rig the election, there's no need to steal votes. Why would I steal votes when they are all mine?)" Odinga posed his supporters in Bungoma.

Odinga claimed that in readiness for his impending victory, he has already started receiving congratulatory messages from his long-time allies Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and South Sudan President Salva Kiir.

He claimed that he received the congratulatory messages last week when he visited the two neighbouring states.

"Last week I met with Museveni and he told me that he already knows that Baba will be the next president of Kenya from September.

"I even went to meet Salva Kiir to launch a bridge in Juba and they have both congratulated me already, they know I am the next president," said Odinga.

Raila Odinga and Uganda President Kaguta Museveni at Entebbe on Thursday, may 19, 2022
Raila Odinga and Uganda President Kaguta Museveni at Entebbe on Thursday, may 19, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

The Azimio brigade has been on a vote-hunting mission in Western Kenya, combing through several counties and making important gains.

During today’s rally in Sirisia, Bungoma County, the Azimio brigade welcomed Kipruto Arap Kirwa to the Azimio camp after he resigned as United Democratic Alliance (UDA) national Vice-Chairperson.

“Mimi Kipruto Arap Kirwa, nimejiuzulu kama mwenyekiti msaidizi wa chama cha UDA. Nimesema hiyo kura yangu moja nitarudisha upande wa Baba.

(I, Kipruto Arap Kirwa, have resigned as UDA Vice-Chairperson and decided that my one vote will go to Baba),” Kirwa declared.

UDA National Vice Chairman Kipruto Arap Kirwa Resigns, Joins Azimio
UDA National Vice Chairman Kipruto Arap Kirwa Resigns, Joins Azimio Pulse Live Kenya

Kirwa noted that he resigned from UDA after realizing that there was no democracy in the party.

"I realised there was no democracy in UDA and from today, I've resigned as the party's vice chair and I'll support Raila for the presidency," he said.

