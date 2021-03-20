The High Court of Kenya has temporarily suspended the criminal and terrorism cases against former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko pending hearing and determination of a suit by his lawyers.

The ruling was made by judge Weldon Korir who said cases against Sonko that are before Kamiti and Kiambu Law Courts will remain suspended until a petition filed on violation of his rights his heard and determined.

Sonko moved to court to challenge his arrest and prosecution arguing that the DPP and the police have abused their offices which is an infringement of his fundamental rights.

“From the applicants pleadings I sense a threat to the right to freedom of conscience, religion, belief and opinion,” said Judge Weldon Korir in part.

The court ruled that Sonko has established that his arrest by the Inspector General of Police and the DPP did not accord him the constitutional requirements thereby issuing the orders temporarily.

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko

Judge Weldon Korir added that there is no rebuttal to the applicants deposition by the way he was arrested and prosecuted as a result of some statements he made in a public rally.

Free at Last

Sonko was released from custody on March 5, 2021 after the courts granted him Sh1 million bond.

On march 12, the former County Boss was discharged from the Nairobi Hospital where he had been hospitalized for weeks. He was admitted at the facility just days after his arrest and arraignment in court over terrorism and other charges.

He had been said to be experiencing some cardiovascular issues in addition to a required hip replacement surgery.