Residents set ablaze MP's campaign car after road crash [Video]

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

This comes barely a week after another of the MP's campaign vehicles was involved in an accident

Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa’s campaign vehicle was set ablaze after it was involved in an accident that killed one woman in Trans Nzoia County.

According to Kiminini OCPD John Onditi, the driver of the speeding vehicle hit the woman who was by the roadside.

The residents took out their anger on the vehicle by setting it on fire as the driver escaped with injuries.

Wamalwa is eyeing the Trans Nzoia governor seat in the August 9 election.

He issued a statement after the incident and mourned the woman's death.

My condolences to the family and friends of the late Florence Apondi, who died following a grisly road accident, involving one of my campaign vehicles. This comes barely a week after another of our vehicles was involved in an accident in Naivasha.

Both drivers of the ill-fated vehicles are undergoing treatment in hospital. I request for calmness and your prayers during this difficult time. I urge the police to expedite investigations as we pray for the soul of the departed to rest in eternal peace,” read his statement.

This comes days after a campaign vehicle belonging to South Mugirango MP Silvanus Osoro, overturned with supporters on board.

The car, which was covered in UDA colours and insignia, was captured toppling over at a junction in Kisii county while attempting to navigate a corner.

On June 6, a campaign vehicle belonging to Borabu MP Ben Momanyi crashed into a crowd in Nyamira County on June 6.

A video captured by one of the locals showed the speeding Toyota Landcruiser approaching from the back crashing into the crowd that was just beside Momanyi’s vehicle.

In May, Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyajui’s campaign vehicle was involved in a road accident that claimed the lives of two people while injuring several others.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

