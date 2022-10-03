Gachagua announces reward for lady who coined Riggy G nickname

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has said he is looking for Ivy Chelimo, the young lady who coined his nickname Riggy G.
DP Gachagua will also reward KK Mwenyewe, a content creator who went viral for mimicking his voice.
Speaking during an interview with Citizen TV’s Waihiga Mwaura on Sunday, October 2, 2022, Gachagua said he had instructed his sons to help establish contact with the young lady to support her.
He pledged that the government would help young Kenyans make a living in the creative and digital economy.
The deputy president also said he was looking for KK Mwenyewe, a content creator who went viral for mimicking Gachagua’s voice.
“I have told my sons to look for that girl to come we have dinner. I want to encourage that young girl. I’ll see what I can do for her from my salary. I can boost her a little bit to be able to do something.
“I also saw another young man who is mimicking me, I am also going to look for him, that is the way forward. We must support our young people,” Gachagua pledged.
The deputy president also said that the government would also mentor young legislators to be able to uplight the lives of their constituents.
The world's major economies predict that the creative economy will reach a global valuation of $985 billion (Sh118 trillion) by 2023 and contribute 10% to the world’s GDP by 2030.
