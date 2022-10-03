Gachagua announces reward for lady who coined Riggy G nickname

Speaking during an interview with Citizen TV’s Waihiga Mwaura on Sunday, October 2, 2022, Gachagua said he had instructed his sons to help establish contact with the young lady to support her.

He pledged that the government would help young Kenyans make a living in the creative and digital economy.

Pulse Live Kenya

The deputy president also said he was looking for KK Mwenyewe, a content creator who went viral for mimicking Gachagua’s voice.

“I have told my sons to look for that girl to come we have dinner. I want to encourage that young girl. I’ll see what I can do for her from my salary. I can boost her a little bit to be able to do something.

“I also saw another young man who is mimicking me, I am also going to look for him, that is the way forward. We must support our young people,” Gachagua pledged.

The deputy president also said that the government would also mentor young legislators to be able to uplight the lives of their constituents.

Pulse Live Kenya