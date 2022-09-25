Ruto assembles 40 clergymen to cleanse State House before moving in

Ruto who was speaking at a thanksgiving service at the State House Gardens on Sunday, September 25, requested the clergy to cleanse the residence.

He added that a team of 40 spiritual leaders had been assembled to lead prayer sessions at State House to cleanse it before he moves in and begins discharging his presidential responsibilities from there.

The climax of it all will be the facility being dedicated to God with the president holding that prayers will see God provide solutions for the nation.

"After this service, there is a part two which may not be as organized as the first session. We will ask 30 or 40 of our senior clergy to pray over this building and this residence, and the offices so that God can give us solutions for this country.

"Do not leave after lunch, speak a word of blessing on these grounds and around this compound, even on the farm, everywhere! Those who can speak in tongues, please do so, so that it is known that the new tenants have arrived," president Ruto explained.

Pulse Live Kenya

Prayer requests

The head of state made several prayer requests to the clergy, including the economy and security, noting that the nation is at a crossroads and only God can provide solutions.

"Pray so that the spirit of conflict and cattle rustling will be defeated. We are doing what we can do as a government to ensure we see the last of this kind of thing.

"I want to request you to pray for put plan; so that for those who are hungry, we can find food for them, those who do not have shelter, we can build houses for them, to those who are sick, we can have a UHC for them," Ruto requested.

Pulse Live Kenya