President Ruto trashes Raila's sporadic criticism of his administration

The opposition chief has in the recent past taken a swipe at the government saying the Kenya Kwanza brigade had duped Kenyans by making 'unachievable promises' and failing to honor the promises they made during the 2022 campaigns.

The President has however trashed Odinga's condemnation terming it premature, saying it was too early to start criticizing his administration over underperformance barely two months after taking office.

"Wale ambao tulishindana na wao, mimi nataka niwaambie watulize boli, mambo bado," the President said at Kericho Green Stadium, Kericho County during an interdenominational prayer service on Sunday, October 16 in honor of his victory.

just as his Deputy has been saying in the past on various occasions, the President said that he has inherited a crumbling economy from former President, Uhuru Kenyatta and that he will need time to fix the matters.

"Uchumi ilikuwa imesambaratika, tuko na madeni kutoka hapa hadi sijui wapi. Kilimo ilikuwa imeharibika mpaka bei ya unga ikafika zaidi ya shilingi mia mbili, mambo ya usalama yakiluwa yamezoroteka mili ya watu inapatikana kule River Yala," Ruto said.

Pulse Live Kenya

Ruto also told off the Azimio La Umoja leader considering him of being partly to blame for the poor state of affairs by virtue of having been in the government through the handshake with former President, Kenyatta.

"Hawa jama hawawezi kutuzuia kubadilisha Kenya... Waliharibu nchi yetu, watupatie nafasi tuifanyie ukarabati na tuipange iweze kuenda mbele. Walitumia miaka mitani kuharibu nchi; uchumi, madeni, usalama, polisi wakakua watu wa kuua wananchi," said Ruto.

The President during his address confirmed that he was the force behind the directive to disband the DCI's Special Service Unit (SSU) formerly the Flying Squad saying his administration looks forward to doing away with cases of extra-judicial killings.