President Ruto trashes Raila's sporadic criticism of his administration

Masia Wambua

The President was speaking at Kericho Green Stadium, Kericho County during an interdenominational prayer service on Sunday, October 16.

President William Ruto speaking during a joint media briefing with his Tanzanian counterpart Samia Suluhu on Monday, October 10 in Dar es Salaam.
President William Ruto has castigated former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga over his criticism of the government.

The opposition chief has in the recent past taken a swipe at the government saying the Kenya Kwanza brigade had duped Kenyans by making 'unachievable promises' and failing to honor the promises they made during the 2022 campaigns.

The President has however trashed Odinga's condemnation terming it premature, saying it was too early to start criticizing his administration over underperformance barely two months after taking office.

"Wale ambao tulishindana na wao, mimi nataka niwaambie watulize boli, mambo bado," the President said at Kericho Green Stadium, Kericho County during an interdenominational prayer service on Sunday, October 16 in honor of his victory.

just as his Deputy has been saying in the past on various occasions, the President said that he has inherited a crumbling economy from former President, Uhuru Kenyatta and that he will need time to fix the matters.

"Uchumi ilikuwa imesambaratika, tuko na madeni kutoka hapa hadi sijui wapi. Kilimo ilikuwa imeharibika mpaka bei ya unga ikafika zaidi ya shilingi mia mbili, mambo ya usalama yakiluwa yamezoroteka mili ya watu inapatikana kule River Yala," Ruto said.

President William Ruto speaking during a press briefing on September 28, 2022
President William Ruto speaking during a press briefing on September 28, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

Ruto also told off the Azimio La Umoja leader considering him of being partly to blame for the poor state of affairs by virtue of having been in the government through the handshake with former President, Kenyatta.

"Hawa jama hawawezi kutuzuia kubadilisha Kenya... Waliharibu nchi yetu, watupatie nafasi tuifanyie ukarabati na tuipange iweze kuenda mbele. Walitumia miaka mitani kuharibu nchi; uchumi, madeni, usalama, polisi wakakua watu wa kuua wananchi," said Ruto.

The President during his address confirmed that he was the force behind the directive to disband the DCI's Special Service Unit (SSU) formerly the Flying Squad saying his administration looks forward to doing away with cases of extra-judicial killings.

The opposition leader together with other Azimio brigade team leaders has been accusing Ruto's leadership of being egocentric, saying they are side-lining some of the voters in the opposition in their service delivery.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.

