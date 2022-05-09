Sankok: Burial of MP's son postponed

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have highlighted the prior inconsistent statements from witnesses as the main reason for extending investigations. The detectives further believe the crime scene was tampered with.

“We feel it is necessary to conduct a second autopsy, done by a government pathologist in the presence of forensic investigators so as to be sure. There are several things we need to be clear on, before we can allow the family to bury their loved one,” Narok County DCI boss Mwenda Ethaiba told the Nation.

It has emerged that police raised a red flag when they failed to recover the shell casing from the crime scene. Without the shell casing, detectives have been unable to identify which of the guns owned by the MP was used to discharge the fatal bullet.

Pulse Live Kenya

Police reconstruct scene

The nominated MP is said to own a shotgun and Ceska pistol which were found in the house and taken by the police for analysis and examination. Police are planning to recommend that Sankok be charged with negligence in handling his firearm.

On Saturday, May 7 the family was once again interviewed by the police with DCI detectives from the homicide division reconstructing the scene of crime. The lengthy police investigations forced the family to postpone the burial.

The burial had been scheduled for Tuesday, May 10 however, Memusi’s body will have to remain at the Longisa Hospital in Bomet County pending a second autopsy.

Editor's Note: Help is available, your life is valuable and you are not alone. Should you be struggling, don't hesitate to reach out to:-