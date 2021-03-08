Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala has finally surrendered to the police after he was summoned, over the chaos witnessed in Matungu, in last week's by-election.

Malala presented himself to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers in Kakamega Central Police station, on Monday.

During the by-election, Malala was seen confronting leaders from other parties who were acting as agents to their party candidates in Matungu Constituency.

Four other legislators allied to the UDA party were arrested on the day of the by-election and spent the night at Bungoma Police station. They included; Didimus Barasa, Wilson Kogo, Nelson Koech and Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei

They were arraigned on Friday and each released on a Sh50,000 bond.

