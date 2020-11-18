Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has sent out a special request to the stranger who has been flying drones over his house with the aim of spying on him.

Murkomen is pleading with the unknown person to share with him aerial photos of his home, and also join him for a cup of tea at his house.

“To the person who has been sending drones to hover over my house I have two requests. 1. Please share the beautiful aerial photos. 2. Come home through the main gate for a cup of tea but make sure you carry your mask. Thank you and God bless,” reads Senator Murkomen’s tweet.

Twitter user Mohamed Wahliye (Advisor, Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority) joined the conversation telling the legislator that the drones were being used to collect BBI due to Covid-19.

“Hata when we are collecting signatures using drones because of Covid-19 bado mna complain!” reads Wahliye tweet.

KOT Reacts

Kenyans On Twitter (KOT), also weighed in, on Murkomen’s concerns with everyone trying so hard to make his point count.

AbbieZuena @abbiezuena “@kipmurkomen It probably is even your suburbs neighbours rich kids having fun with their new toys”.

Macharia Gaitho @MachariaGaitho “@kipmurkomen Meanwhile shoot the drone. With your camera”

Gaddafi Were @WereGaddafi “@kipmurkomen I don’t think a kale man got taste as a Luo living in the same neighborhood. So don’t bog us with “ beautiful aerial photos “ as if your home looks beautiful!”.