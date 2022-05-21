DP Ruto’s gift to be pushed on wheelbarrow from Nakuru to Nairobi

Behind the gift is 36-year-old Silas Wanjeru who stated that he will travel by foot from Nakuru to Nairobi and deliver the gift on a wheelbarrow as a sign of his support for DP Ruto and his United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

The sculptor explained that it took him four years to work on the piece which he will gift the UDA party leader in appreciation of the latter’s commitment in solving Kenya’s problems.

“The last destination is William Ruto’s home. This gift is my way of appreciating Ruto’s hard work and commitment to solving Kenya’s problems,” stated the sculptor.

Aware of the challenge ahead, Wanjeru explained that he was fully prepared, noting that the sculpture he made the sculpture from quality waterproof materials to protect it from rain and sunlight during the long journey.

"I started this job four years ago, and I have gained fame over time owing to my association with President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, Ruto.

“I will walk through the rain and the cold. We expect the DP to unite us if elected in the August 9 polls,” he explained.

Gifting Uhuru in 2019

The journey will see him trek a distance of 155 kilometers along the busy highway and will take several days.

This is not the first time that Wanjeru is gifting a politician his sculptures.

In 2019, he made news after travelling all the way from his Tumsifu village in Bahati, Nakuru County to Harambee House in Nairobi to gift President Uhuru Kenyatta a sculpture.

“In 2019, I was in the spotlight for delivering a similar sculpture to Uhuru.