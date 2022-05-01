Sorry, my boss, I feel your pain -DP Ruto replies to Uhuru's Labour Day speech

“Na unajiita kiongozi na pia ati wewe ni namba ngapi katika nchi?... Basi si ungewacha mimi nitafute mtu ambaye angenisaidia? Wewe unajua hii sio shida ya mtu, uko wapi wakati mimi nakuhitaji?” He added.

DP Ruto fires back at Uhuru on Labour Day speech

DP Ruto did not waste time in responding to his boss. In a terse statement laced with sarcasm and posted online, he alleged that the president is in pain after being let down by the people he trusted and those who edged him (Ruto) out of government following the March 2018 handshake.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential candidate castigated the government for allegedly failing on the Big 4 Agenda and asserted that he was willing to assist when called upon and had not abandoned his duties as alleged.

"Sorry, my boss. I feel your pain. Those you assigned my responsibilities and 'project' Mzee have let you down miserably.

"They bangled our Big 4, killed our party, and wasted your second term. Boss, I am available. Just a phone call away. Sadly last Cabinet was 2 years ago," the DP stated, signing off as "Yule Number Two", instead of his official title.

Dr Ruto has been criticizing the government from within and has been on record dismissing any possibility of resigning.

Critics have been quick to point out that during his campaigns, he takes credit for government achievement but is often quick to distance himself from the failures of the same administration whose failures he blames on Raila Odinga and the president.

As the relationship with his deputy sunk to his lowest, President Uhuru Kenyatta increasingly embraced former Prime Minister Raila Odinga whom he showered with praises in his Labour day speech today.