RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Sorry, my boss, I feel your pain -DP Ruto replies to Uhuru's Labour Day speech

Authors:

Charles Ouma

I am available, just a phone call away - DP Ruto tells Uhuru over Labour Day speech

Deputy President William Ruto with his wife Rachel Ruto
Deputy President William Ruto with his wife Rachel Ruto

An angry Uhuru criticised his deputy stating that at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, DP Ruto did not help in providing solutions rather used the problems as a campaign platform to incite citizens against their president.

Recommended articles

“Na unajiita kiongozi na pia ati wewe ni namba ngapi katika nchi?... Basi si ungewacha mimi nitafute mtu ambaye angenisaidia? Wewe unajua hii sio shida ya mtu, uko wapi wakati mimi nakuhitaji?” He added.

DP Ruto did not waste time in responding to his boss. In a terse statement laced with sarcasm and posted online, he alleged that the president is in pain after being let down by the people he trusted and those who edged him (Ruto) out of government following the March 2018 handshake.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential candidate castigated the government for allegedly failing on the Big 4 Agenda and asserted that he was willing to assist when called upon and had not abandoned his duties as alleged.

"Sorry, my boss. I feel your pain. Those you assigned my responsibilities and 'project' Mzee have let you down miserably.

DP William Ruto
DP William Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

"They bangled our Big 4, killed our party, and wasted your second term. Boss, I am available. Just a phone call away. Sadly last Cabinet was 2 years ago," the DP stated, signing off as "Yule Number Two", instead of his official title.

Dr Ruto has been criticizing the government from within and has been on record dismissing any possibility of resigning.

Critics have been quick to point out that during his campaigns, he takes credit for government achievement but is often quick to distance himself from the failures of the same administration whose failures he blames on Raila Odinga and the president.

As the relationship with his deputy sunk to his lowest, President Uhuru Kenyatta increasingly embraced former Prime Minister Raila Odinga whom he showered with praises in his Labour day speech today.

“Ndio maana nashukuru huyo mzee, ako at least hata kama alikuwa na mambo yake, alikuja kunisaidia, na alijua hii sio shida ya mtu ni shida ya nchi na ulimwengu,” said the President, adding, “Matusi na empty promises take you nowhere, but hard work and the labor of your hands.”

Authors:

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Light moment as Uhuru engages aide de camp in his speech

Light moment as Uhuru engages aide de camp in his speech

Sheila Lumumba's father shares 1 wish concerning those who killed his daughter

Sheila Lumumba's father shares 1 wish concerning those who killed his daughter

Kenya on high alert after DR Congo reports cases of Ebola

Kenya on high alert after DR Congo reports cases of Ebola

Sorry, my boss, I feel your pain -DP Ruto replies to Uhuru's Labour Day speech

Sorry, my boss, I feel your pain -DP Ruto replies to Uhuru's Labour Day speech

I don't understand what the fighting is for - Uhuru emotional in Labour Day address

I don't understand what the fighting is for - Uhuru emotional in Labour Day address

Why parties can't leave Azimio Coalition until March 2023

Why parties can't leave Azimio Coalition until March 2023

Kibaki family reveals his last words, speaks on sharing wealth & political successor

Kibaki family reveals his last words, speaks on sharing wealth & political successor

Gov't to sponsor over 9,000 Form 1 students, how to apply

Gov't to sponsor over 9,000 Form 1 students, how to apply

The life of a President's Aide de Camp explained [Video]

The life of a President's Aide de Camp explained [Video]

Trending

Jimmy Kibaki opens up on father's last moments, long illness

Jimmy Kibaki

Mwai Kibaki Jr writes tender tribute mourning his grandfather

Mwai Kibaki Jnr and Mwai Kibaki Snr

Bahati cries foul after being told to step down as Mathare MP aspirant [Video]

Bahati cries foul after being told to step down as Mathare MP aspirant

Raila cuts short his US trip, here's why

ODM leader Raila Odinga reading a newspaper in a plane