RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Inside Standard Group's mass firing

Charles Ouma

Standard Media Group has announced plans to send several staff home.

The Standard Group Media
The Standard Group Media

The media giant, in a memo dated Friday, September 30, addressed to all staff explained that redundancy notices will affect people across different departments.

Recommended articles

According to the memo, the state of the economy, among other factors is responsible for the drastic move even as the company struggles to stay afloat.

"I wish to notify all members of staff of the company's intention to declare redundancy across various departments. This has been necessitated for the following reasons:

"Disruption of our business in 2020 and 2021 as a result of the pandemic which continues to negatively impact the Group's revenues and the restructuring of the business to adopt a leaner, more efficient structure," read the memo in part.

The redundancy will affect staff from the various brands managed by Standard, which includes Kenya Television Network (KTN) Home, KTN News and Spice FM, Radio Maisha, Standard Newspaper, The Nairobian among others.

KTN Studio. Standard Group has announced redundancy plans.
KTN Studio. Standard Group has announced redundancy plans. ece-auto-gen

The company promised a fair and transparent process in selecting those to be sent home.

"The redundancy is expected to affect employees across various departments and will be undertaken in phases. The affected employees will be duly informed in writing.

"Private counselling sessions will be available for the affected employees in addition to free financial management training within the month. Should you require further information, please contact the Human Resources Manager," added the notice.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Inside Standard Group's mass firing

Inside Standard Group's mass firing

Details of Uhuru's whereabouts after handing over power

Details of Uhuru's whereabouts after handing over power

Azimio to block the appointment of these cabinet nominees

Azimio to block the appointment of these cabinet nominees

Ruto appoints 49-member team to review CBC

Ruto appoints 49-member team to review CBC

Kakamega health officials probe suspected Ebola case

Kakamega health officials probe suspected Ebola case

Sakaja's plan to retain military after NMS hands back transferred functions

Sakaja's plan to retain military after NMS hands back transferred functions

NPSC appoints acting DCI boss

NPSC appoints acting DCI boss

Ahmednasir criticises how CJ Koome received Ruto in Parliament

Ahmednasir criticises how CJ Koome received Ruto in Parliament

Why Ruto has slashed Sh300 billion from 2022/23 budget

Why Ruto has slashed Sh300 billion from 2022/23 budget

Trending

President William Ruto speaking at State House on September 14, 2022

Ruto unveils his Cabinet [Full list]

Treasury CS Nominee Njuguna Ndung'u, Health CS Nominee Susan Wafula and Education CS Nominee Ezekiel Muchogu

Little-known Cabinet nominees for Treasury, Education and Health

An undated photo of the late lawyer Paul Gicheru

Paul Gicheru's unusual behaviour before death

Lawyer Paul Gicheru during an interview with Standard Group reporters at his office in Nairobi on February 04, 2021. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Lawyer Paul Gicheru found dead