The media giant, in a memo dated Friday, September 30, addressed to all staff explained that redundancy notices will affect people across different departments.
Inside Standard Group's mass firing
Standard Media Group has announced plans to send several staff home.
According to the memo, the state of the economy, among other factors is responsible for the drastic move even as the company struggles to stay afloat.
"I wish to notify all members of staff of the company's intention to declare redundancy across various departments. This has been necessitated for the following reasons:
"Disruption of our business in 2020 and 2021 as a result of the pandemic which continues to negatively impact the Group's revenues and the restructuring of the business to adopt a leaner, more efficient structure," read the memo in part.
The redundancy will affect staff from the various brands managed by Standard, which includes Kenya Television Network (KTN) Home, KTN News and Spice FM, Radio Maisha, Standard Newspaper, The Nairobian among others.
The company promised a fair and transparent process in selecting those to be sent home.
"The redundancy is expected to affect employees across various departments and will be undertaken in phases. The affected employees will be duly informed in writing.
"Private counselling sessions will be available for the affected employees in addition to free financial management training within the month. Should you require further information, please contact the Human Resources Manager," added the notice.
