Jaguar cries foul as UDA hands party ticket to Simon Mbugua

The first time MP and Kigeugeu singer cried foul, alleging that the people of Starahe had been denied their democratic right after UDA failed to do a repeat nomination exercise in the constituency.

“The people of Starehe were denied their democratic right to go to the ballot again for the nominations and choose their leader. The party decided to carry out opinion polls to decide whom to award the nomination certificate and it has been done.

“Could this be an outcome of certificates that started making rounds before nominations? Is democracy at stake here? I will be holding discussions with the people of Starehe and decide on the way forward. The voice of the people matters,” Jaguar lamented.

On April 20, 2022 the UDA National Elections Board announced a repeat nomination in Starehe, after the primaries we rocked with chaos, but the exercise never happened.

“The UDA National Elections Board has reached a conclusion to hold repeat nominations for the M.P and MCA seats on separate dates to ensure that the exercise is carried out flawlessly.

“MCA nominations will be held on Wednesday 20th and for the M.P later in the course of the week,” Jaguar remarked.

Jaguar decamped to United Democratic Alliance (UDA) from President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubile party in January.

He was officially welcomed to the UDA party by Deputy President William Ruto in an occasion that was held at his Karen office.

In 2017, Jaguar won the Starehe parliamentary seat on a Jubilee Party ticket, after flopping his able competitors Steve Mbogo and Boniface Mwangi.