I am not the owner of the company - Tabitha Keroche reveals in court

Karanja who is eyeing the senate seat through a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket said she is an employee of the company after a case filed in court by a Nakuru politician sought to bar her from contesting in the elections.

Daniel Mahiri who is also eyeing the senate seat said Keroche was unfit to hold public office because of her wrangles with the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

“I am employed by Keroche Breweries Limited as a Director and CEO but I am not the owner of the company as alleged by the petitioner,” Tabitha responded through her lawyers.

Mahiri said Keroche’s dispute with the tax collector made her unfit to hold public office adding that Keroche has a history of tax evasion dating back to 2006.

Mahiri who is also a UDA member said Keroche acknowledging she had pending court cases with the tax body did not make her innocent.

“Tax evasion is a crime like any other and when an individual opts to accept the offence, it does not take away the crime. Whereas the respondent agreed to own up to some unremitted taxes after she was prosecuted it does not take away the fact that she is guilty of the crime,” he stated.

The case will be heard on Tuesday May 31 before Justice Joel Ngugi.

In April 2022, Tabitha officially adopted Keroche as her name. Through a gazette notice, Karanja was allowed to use Keroche for all purposes.

