I am not the owner of the company - Tabitha Keroche reveals in court

Authors:

Amos Robi

I am employed by Keroche, I am not the owner of the company - Tabitha Karanja

Tabitha Karanja Keroche speaking to reporters during the unveiling of Susan Kihika's 2022 gubernatorial running mate on May 16, 2022
Tabitha Karanja Keroche speaking to reporters during the unveiling of Susan Kihika's 2022 gubernatorial running mate on May 16, 2022

Businesswoman and Nakuru senatorial aspirant Tabitha Karanja Keroche has denied owning Keroche Breweries.

Karanja who is eyeing the senate seat through a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket said she is an employee of the company after a case filed in court by a Nakuru politician sought to bar her from contesting in the elections.

Daniel Mahiri who is also eyeing the senate seat said Keroche was unfit to hold public office because of her wrangles with the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

“I am employed by Keroche Breweries Limited as a Director and CEO but I am not the owner of the company as alleged by the petitioner,” Tabitha responded through her lawyers.

Mahiri said Keroche’s dispute with the tax collector made her unfit to hold public office adding that Keroche has a history of tax evasion dating back to 2006.

Tabitha Karanja Keroche
Tabitha Karanja Keroche Tabitha Karanja Keroche Pulse Live Kenya

Mahiri who is also a UDA member said Keroche acknowledging she had pending court cases with the tax body did not make her innocent.

“Tax evasion is a crime like any other and when an individual opts to accept the offence, it does not take away the crime. Whereas the respondent agreed to own up to some unremitted taxes after she was prosecuted it does not take away the fact that she is guilty of the crime,” he stated.

The case will be heard on Tuesday May 31 before Justice Joel Ngugi.

In April 2022, Tabitha officially adopted Keroche as her name. Through a gazette notice, Karanja was allowed to use Keroche for all purposes.

Aspiring Senator Tabitha Karanja with Deputy President William Ruto
Aspiring Senator Tabitha Karanja with Deputy President William Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

“Tabitha Mukami Mungai, formally and absolutely renounced and abandoned the use of her former name Tabitha Mukami Mungai, and in lieu thereof assumed and adopted the name Tabitha Karanja Keroche, for all purposes and authorizes and requests all persons at all times to designate, describe and address her by her assumed name Tabitha Karanja Keroche only,” the notice read.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

