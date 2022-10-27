RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Tears flow as Gladys Chania pens emotional tribute to her husband [Video]

Denis Mwangi

Journalists were barred from the funeral, but a secret recording of the burial emerged

Gladys Chania's troubled marriage to dead husband and his last conversation
Gladys Chania's troubled marriage to dead husband and his last conversation

Kiambu politician Gladys Chania penned an emotional tribute to her husband the late George Mwangi who was allegedly killed in their matrimonial home.

Read Also

Gladys’ tribute was read by her sister Judy Chania during Mwangi’s burial at the couple’s home in Mangu, Gatundu North in Kiambu county.

Journalists and members of the press were barred from the funeral, but a secret recording of the funeral emerged, showing Judy breaking down as she struggled to read her sisters’ tribute to her late husband.

In the eulogy, Gladys reminisced about her marriage and how much the family had grown after raising their three children.

Gladys Chania speaking at a past event
Gladys Chania speaking at a past event Pulse Live Kenya

My husband, it has been 24 years since the day we settled together on Sunday, April 25, 1998. We have grown from two to five. I thank God for the way your care and concern surrounded our family day in and day out.

Just like any other family, we had our highs and lows but each day we held our love for each other,” Judy read as she tried to hold back tears.

READ: Detectives reveal Eng. George Mwangi's last minutes alive

Other family members joined her to give her the strength to continue reading her sister’s tribute to her husband.

For now that you have left us untimely, we shall try to fit in your shoes but it is already difficult to fill them. Brian wonders why you will not see him go to university. I promise to uphold all your wishes and see the success of your children. Rest in peace my love, the father of our children,” the tribute read.

Gladys is currently out on Sh1 million bond and a surety of a similar amount after she was arrested as the prime suspect in her husband’s death.

Gladys Chania speaking at a past event
Gladys Chania speaking at a past event Pulse Live Kenya

Police suspect that the Kiambu politician was involved in the murder, after bloodstained sheets were found in their house, contradicting her reports that Mwangi was abducted from the house.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations claimed that the marriage was on the rocks due to cheating allegations.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Impeachment motion filed against Governor Kawira Mwangaza

Impeachment motion filed against Governor Kawira Mwangaza

Tears flow as Gladys Chania pens emotional tribute to her husband [Video]

Tears flow as Gladys Chania pens emotional tribute to her husband [Video]

Biography: End of an era as Joseph Kinyua exits after 4 decades in govt

Biography: End of an era as Joseph Kinyua exits after 4 decades in govt

From Grass to Grace: Murkomen celebrates CS Job with never-seen-before photo

From Grass to Grace: Murkomen celebrates CS Job with never-seen-before photo

Reality check forces Ruto to switch up campaign promises

Reality check forces Ruto to switch up campaign promises

Photos: Museveni, Natasha enjoy dinner with Princess Anne

Photos: Museveni, Natasha enjoy dinner with Princess Anne

Islamabad deploys senior security officers to Kenya

Islamabad deploys senior security officers to Kenya

National Assembly approves nomination of all Cabinet Secretaries

National Assembly approves nomination of all Cabinet Secretaries

Details of Kithure Kindiki's 4 brothers who are all professors

Details of Kithure Kindiki's 4 brothers who are all professors

Trending

Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma

CS Monica Juma issues directions on celebrating Diwali

A collage of Kithinji Kindiki, Kithure Kindiki and Isaiah Iguna Kindiki

Details of Kithure Kindiki's 4 brothers who are all professors

President Uhuru Kenyatta was conferred the 'Order of Freedom of Barbados' award

What it takes to be honoured during Mashujaa Day Celebrations

Senator Karen Nyamu at the Standing Committee on National Security, Defence and Foreign Relations

Karen Nyamu's salary perks shoot after landing powerful role