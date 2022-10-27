Tears flow as Gladys Chania pens emotional tribute to her husband [Video]

Gladys’ tribute was read by her sister Judy Chania during Mwangi’s burial at the couple’s home in Mangu, Gatundu North in Kiambu county.

Journalists and members of the press were barred from the funeral, but a secret recording of the funeral emerged, showing Judy breaking down as she struggled to read her sisters’ tribute to her late husband.

In the eulogy, Gladys reminisced about her marriage and how much the family had grown after raising their three children.

Pulse Live Kenya

“My husband, it has been 24 years since the day we settled together on Sunday, April 25, 1998. We have grown from two to five. I thank God for the way your care and concern surrounded our family day in and day out.

“Just like any other family, we had our highs and lows but each day we held our love for each other,” Judy read as she tried to hold back tears.

Other family members joined her to give her the strength to continue reading her sister’s tribute to her husband.

“For now that you have left us untimely, we shall try to fit in your shoes but it is already difficult to fill them. Brian wonders why you will not see him go to university. I promise to uphold all your wishes and see the success of your children. Rest in peace my love, the father of our children,” the tribute read.

Gladys is currently out on Sh1 million bond and a surety of a similar amount after she was arrested as the prime suspect in her husband’s death.

Pulse Live Kenya

Police suspect that the Kiambu politician was involved in the murder, after bloodstained sheets were found in their house, contradicting her reports that Mwangi was abducted from the house.