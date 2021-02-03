Exiled Lawyer Miguna Miguna has told off Raila Odinga, insisting that the money that will be used to gift Members of County Assembly Sh2 million car grants should be used to build industries, hospitals, schools, and housing for jobless youths.

Miguna said that MPs and MCAs already take-home billions of shillings every month which is enough for them to pass BBI.

He added that the money should instead be put to good use.

“No, conman Raila Odinga, it is NOT okay to give MCAs and MPigs earning millions of shillings every month BILLIONS of SHILLINGS of public money for them to pass the #BBINonsense. The money should be used to BUILD INDUSTRIES, HOSPITALS, HOUSING, and SCHOOLS for the JOBLESS YOUTH,” said Miguna Miguna.

His words came shortly after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga declared support for the idea saying that it had been long overdue.

"If MPs receive Sh7 million car grant why will it be a crime and you are the people who are in contact with the people?" he posed.

MCAs from Odinga's party has also made demands as to how they wish to receive the grant is approved.

The grant was promised by President Uhuru Kenyatta during his meetings at the Sagana State Lodge.