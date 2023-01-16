His Excellency Dr Galiwango dies in Nairobi

Kadaga said that Wasswa passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023 in Nairobi where he had been undergoing treatment at a hospital in the city.

"It is with great sadness that I announce the death of H.E Dr Galiwango, High Commissioner of Uganda to Kenya, which occurred this morning," she said in a post on her official social media platforms.

In Kenya, Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Dr Alfred Mutua also mourned the Ugandan diplomat.

"My condolences to the President, Government and the people of Uganda on the passing of Ugandan High Commissioner to Kenya, Dr. Hassan Wasswa Galiwango, who passed away this morning in Nairobi Hospital. My deepest sympathies to his family. Rest In Peace Ndugu," CS Mutua said.

Dr Galiwango was appointed to the position of High Commissioner in October 2020, succeeding Phibby Otaala, who had resigned to pursue a political career in Uganda.

However, Otaala challenged the appointment and refused to relinquish the post, claiming she had not been formally recalled.

Dr Galiwango eventually presented his credentials to President Uhuru Kenyatta on March 3, 2021.

Prior to his appointment as High Commissioner, Dr Galiwango had a distinguished career as the director of finance and administration at The National Resistance Movement (NRM) secretariat.

He was also the husband of Ugandan MP Connie Galiwango.