Uhuru's biggest regret which he prays next President will tackle

President Kenyatta said his first regret was that the Building Bridges Initiative which was supposed to help reorganise the distribution of national resources in the Mt Kenya region did not succeed.

He said he had hoped the one man, one vote one shilling proposal would help increase resources to meet the population's needs.

“If I have one regret about something I wasn’t able to complete, it is the BBI. It was to ensure that resource distribution is based on population. That is one regret I have, but I hope the next government will ensure that it is done,” he said.

Though the initiative received backlash from critics such as Deputy President William Ruto, some politicians in his camp praised the proposal on resource distribution but disagreed with other aspects of the document.

The Building Bridges Initiative then suffered its final blow after the Supreme Court ruled that it was unconstitutional.

President Kenyatta revealed that his second greatest regret was the infighting that erupted in both his government and community following the 2018 handshake with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

The unexpected dalliance with Odinga split the ruling party and members of the Kikuyu community down the middle with others supporting the handshake and others criticising the move.

"I'm grateful that the handshake brought peace but I regret that it did not fully unite our country. I also regret that lies and propaganda came our way and halted my agenda for my community," said the President.

He asked the incoming government to also push for the peaceful coexistence between Kenyans from different communities, social statuses and backgrounds.

Uhuru speaks on life after State House

President Kenyatta told Kenyans that despite leaving office, he would still go about his business amongst Kenyans, explaining that he was also willing to participate in nation-building even outside government.

"I'm going nowhere, I'm still around and will be available when needed in the country. I'm still not old and energetic and ready to help my community and the country when needed, we shall also be meeting in churches or when slaughtering a goat for wazee," he said.