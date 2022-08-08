RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Uhuru's biggest regret which he prays next President will tackle

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

President Kenyatta also spoke about missing State House in what could be his last interview as head of state

President Uhuru Kenyatta during his last interview as head of state where he hosted stations that broadcast in vernacular at State House.
President Uhuru Kenyatta during his last interview as head of state where he hosted stations that broadcast in vernacular at State House.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has revealed his greatest regrets in his last interview as head of state where he hosted stations that broadcast in vernacular at State House.

Recommended articles

President Kenyatta said his first regret was that the Building Bridges Initiative which was supposed to help reorganise the distribution of national resources in the Mt Kenya region did not succeed.

He said he had hoped the one man, one vote one shilling proposal would help increase resources to meet the population's needs.

If I have one regret about something I wasn’t able to complete, it is the BBI. It was to ensure that resource distribution is based on population. That is one regret I have, but I hope the next government will ensure that it is done,” he said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta during his last interview as head of state where he hosted stations that broadcast in vernacular at State House.
President Uhuru Kenyatta during his last interview as head of state where he hosted stations that broadcast in vernacular at State House. Pulse Live Kenya

Though the initiative received backlash from critics such as Deputy President William Ruto, some politicians in his camp praised the proposal on resource distribution but disagreed with other aspects of the document.

The Building Bridges Initiative then suffered its final blow after the Supreme Court ruled that it was unconstitutional.

President Kenyatta revealed that his second greatest regret was the infighting that erupted in both his government and community following the 2018 handshake with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

The unexpected dalliance with Odinga split the ruling party and members of the Kikuyu community down the middle with others supporting the handshake and others criticising the move.

President Uhuru Kenyatta during his last interview as head of state where he hosted stations that broadcast in vernacular at State House.
President Uhuru Kenyatta during his last interview as head of state where he hosted stations that broadcast in vernacular at State House. Pulse Live Kenya

"I'm grateful that the handshake brought peace but I regret that it did not fully unite our country. I also regret that lies and propaganda came our way and halted my agenda for my community," said the President.

He asked the incoming government to also push for the peaceful coexistence between Kenyans from different communities, social statuses and backgrounds.

READ: State House staff shower Uhuru with gifts during farewell

President Kenyatta told Kenyans that despite leaving office, he would still go about his business amongst Kenyans, explaining that he was also willing to participate in nation-building even outside government.

President Uhuru Kenyatta during his last interview as head of state where he hosted stations that broadcast in vernacular at State House.
President Uhuru Kenyatta during his last interview as head of state where he hosted stations that broadcast in vernacular at State House. Pulse Live Kenya

"I'm going nowhere, I'm still around and will be available when needed in the country. I'm still not old and energetic and ready to help my community and the country when needed, we shall also be meeting in churches or when slaughtering a goat for wazee," he said.

Speaking about missing State House, Uhuru explained that he would only change his residential address and would still be in touch with everyone who worked with him.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

4 IEBC officials sacked after secret meeting with politicians

4 IEBC officials sacked after secret meeting with politicians

Detectives reunite stolen baby and mother in a quick operation

Detectives reunite stolen baby and mother in a quick operation

Uhuru's biggest regret which he prays next President will tackle

Uhuru's biggest regret which he prays next President will tackle

Planning to vote? Here are voting offences that will land you in jail

Planning to vote? Here are voting offences that will land you in jail

Uganda opposition duo team up to observe Kenya's election

Uganda opposition duo team up to observe Kenya's election

Ruto explains his dirty trousers at meeting with former-president

Ruto explains his dirty trousers at meeting with former-president

Herman Manyora lists 2 blunders by Ruto camp, predicts landslide victory for Raila

Herman Manyora lists 2 blunders by Ruto camp, predicts landslide victory for Raila

Uhuru announces 19 top gov't appointments days before his term expires [Full List]

Uhuru announces 19 top gov't appointments days before his term expires [Full List]

Wajackoyah answers running mate amid fallout over claims of joining Azimio

Wajackoyah answers running mate amid fallout over claims of joining Azimio

2022 ELECTIONS COUNTDOWN NEWS
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
August 9, 2022
ELECTION DAY

Trending

Police officers in Nakuru have arrested Dickson Macharia Waithera, leader of the dreaded Confirm criminal gang.

Newly promoted Police Commander flushes out 'Confirm' gang leader

Education Cabinet secretary Prof George Magoha

CS Magoha orders schools to close

Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoha announces KCSE 2021 results on April 23, 2022

Parents react after order to close schools catches them by surprise

File image of a police vehicle at a crime scene

Thugs stage daring Sh1 million robbery at MP candidate's home