The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Uhuru uses analogy of Judas to deliver message to the church in Kenya

Charles Ouma

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta delivered the message on Saturday, April 6

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta greets CS Moses Kuria during the Episcopal Ordination for Bishops elect Simon Peter Kamomoe and Wallace Ng'ang'a at St Mary's Msongari.
Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta greets CS Moses Kuria during the Episcopal Ordination for Bishops elect Simon Peter Kamomoe and Wallace Ng'ang'a at St Mary's Msongari.

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta cautioned church leaders not to focus on amassing wealth and urged them to remaining steadfast in defending the rights of Kenyans.

Recommended articles

Using the analogy of Judas who betrayed Jesus in exchange of money, only to end up committing suicide and leaving behind the material wealth he had acquired, Uhuru noted that amassing wealth is not all that a soul need.

"The job of a shepherd is not to direct, even Judas betrayed Jesus but later left all his wealth and hanged himself,'' Uhuru explained during the Episcopal Ordination for Bishops elect Simon Peter Kamomoe and Wallace Ng'ang'a at St Mary's Msongari in Nairobi.

The retired president also urged Kenyans to embrace peace in pursuit of development, with the church defending the rights of Kenyans.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Let's love one another and let the church take its role to defend the rights of Kenyans," he said.

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta and Chief Justice Martha Koome during the the Episcopal Ordination for Bishops Simon Peter Kamomoe and Wallace Ng'ang'a at St Mary's Msongari.
Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta and Chief Justice Martha Koome during the the Episcopal Ordination for Bishops Simon Peter Kamomoe and Wallace Ng'ang'a at St Mary's Msongari. Pulse Live Kenya

He challenged the newly ordained church leaders to nurture the flock and live up to expectations as reliable pillars in the social and economic development of a country.

"I pray that they will speak their mind in the interest of their people. The church is the conscience of society, it is for the church to ask if we are living to that calling." Uhuru said.

Leaders present at the event

ADVERTISEMENT

He also congratulated the newly-ordained bishops and wished them well.

"I congratulate the new bishops Kamome and Ng'ang'a. We wish you every success and you are in our prayers." Uhuru concluded.

READ: Meet Emily Jeptoo: Kenya's most talked-about nun breaking stereotypes through TikTok

Present at the event were Nairobi governor Johnson Sakaja, Chief Justice Martha Koome, Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria among others.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The house where Vincent Opon Kisangi is reported to have set himself on fire

Police probe love triangle in death of Kitengela man who set himself on fire

The 14-seater matatu which was impounded after while ferrying 31 students in Meru County on March 30, 2024.

Manhunt launched for driver busted ferrying 31 students in 14-seater matatu

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka

Kalonzo slaps Ruto & Raila with ultimatum, accuses Kenya Kwanza of deceit

File image of the JKUAT main gate. A student at the institution is reported to have died by suicide on Saturday, March 30 2024

Inside the final moments of JKUAT student who committed suicide in hostel