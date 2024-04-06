Uhuru uses analogy of Judas to deliver message to the church in Kenya

Using the analogy of Judas who betrayed Jesus in exchange of money, only to end up committing suicide and leaving behind the material wealth he had acquired, Uhuru noted that amassing wealth is not all that a soul need.

"The job of a shepherd is not to direct, even Judas betrayed Jesus but later left all his wealth and hanged himself,'' Uhuru explained during the Episcopal Ordination for Bishops elect Simon Peter Kamomoe and Wallace Ng'ang'a at St Mary's Msongari in Nairobi.

The retired president also urged Kenyans to embrace peace in pursuit of development, with the church defending the rights of Kenyans.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Let's love one another and let the church take its role to defend the rights of Kenyans," he said.

Pulse Live Kenya

He challenged the newly ordained church leaders to nurture the flock and live up to expectations as reliable pillars in the social and economic development of a country.

"I pray that they will speak their mind in the interest of their people. The church is the conscience of society, it is for the church to ask if we are living to that calling." Uhuru said.

Leaders present at the event

ADVERTISEMENT

He also congratulated the newly-ordained bishops and wished them well.

"I congratulate the new bishops Kamome and Ng'ang'a. We wish you every success and you are in our prayers." Uhuru concluded.