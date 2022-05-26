US offers Sh233 million reward for wanted Kenyan fugitives

According to a statement by the US Embassy in Nairobi, the two fugitives are major violators of US narcotics and wildlife trafficking laws. The total reward for their capture is Sh233 million.

The suspects are wanted for their alleged involvement in an international organized criminal network that trafficked wildlife from Africa and sought to traffic illicit drugs to the US.

Badru Abdul Aziz Saleh and Abdi Hussein Ahmed allegedly conspired to smuggle at least 190 kilograms of rhinoceros horns and at least 10 tons of elephant ivory valued at more than $7 million (Sh816 million).

In addition, the indictment alleges a conspiracy to distribute approximately 10 kilograms of heroin.

“Eradicating drug and wildlife trafficking are priorities of the Biden Administration. We are grateful for the continued partnership of the Government of Kenya to capture and arrest members of these criminal networks” said Eric W. Kneedler, the Chargé d’Affaires at the US Embassy in Nairobi.

The Sh233 million reward has been offered by the US State Department of Fish and Wildlife Service, and US Drug Enforcement Administration.