RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

US offers Sh233 million reward for wanted Kenyan fugitives

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

US authorities and DCI have partnered to hunt down the suspects who are on the run

US offers Sh233 million reward for wanted Kenyan fugitives
US offers Sh233 million reward for wanted Kenyan fugitives

United States government announced rewards of up to $1 million (Sh116 million) each for information leading to the arrest and or conviction of two Kenyan fugitives, Badru Abdul Aziz Saleh and Abdi Hussein Ahmed.

Recommended articles

According to a statement by the US Embassy in Nairobi, the two fugitives are major violators of US narcotics and wildlife trafficking laws. The total reward for their capture is Sh233 million.

The suspects are wanted for their alleged involvement in an international organized criminal network that trafficked wildlife from Africa and sought to traffic illicit drugs to the US.

US offers Sh233 million reward for wanted Kenyan fugitives
US offers Sh233 million reward for wanted Kenyan fugitives Pulse Live Kenya

Badru Abdul Aziz Saleh and Abdi Hussein Ahmed allegedly conspired to smuggle at least 190 kilograms of rhinoceros horns and at least 10 tons of elephant ivory valued at more than $7 million (Sh816 million).

In addition, the indictment alleges a conspiracy to distribute approximately 10 kilograms of heroin.

Eradicating drug and wildlife trafficking are priorities of the Biden Administration. We are grateful for the continued partnership of the Government of Kenya to capture and arrest members of these criminal networks” said Eric W. Kneedler, the Chargé d’Affaires at the US Embassy in Nairobi.

The Sh233 million reward has been offered by the US State Department of Fish and Wildlife Service, and US Drug Enforcement Administration.

Kenyans with information that may lead to the arrest of the two fugitives have been asked to call the Directorate of Criminal Investigations on the number +254 (0) 800722203 of the US authorities via +1-844-397-8477.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

US offers Sh233 million reward for wanted Kenyan fugitives

US offers Sh233 million reward for wanted Kenyan fugitives

Safaricom to launch virtual Visa

Safaricom to launch virtual Visa

24-year-old Maryanne Oketch wins Sh116M on Survivor TV show

24-year-old Maryanne Oketch wins Sh116M on Survivor TV show

Wilson Airport airspace will be temporarily closed on Saturday

Wilson Airport airspace will be temporarily closed on Saturday

Uhuru opens Sh2.49 Billion CBK Pension House in Nairobi CBD [Photos]

Uhuru opens Sh2.49 Billion CBK Pension House in Nairobi CBD [Photos]

DP Ruto makes bold confession on Live TV, asks for forgiveness [Video]

DP Ruto makes bold confession on Live TV, asks for forgiveness [Video]

DP Ruto breaks protocol, invites Karua to speak at National Prayer Breakfast

DP Ruto breaks protocol, invites Karua to speak at National Prayer Breakfast

How Githu Muigai bought Sh100M apartments through agent, now demands money back

How Githu Muigai bought Sh100M apartments through agent, now demands money back

Police react to Senator Malala after claiming the NPS comprises school dropouts

Police react to Senator Malala after claiming the NPS comprises school dropouts

Trending

How innocent photo with Raila ruined my life - Sasha Mbote opens up [Video]

How innocent photo with Raila ruined my life - Sasha Mbote opens up [Video]

Mirema Murder: Mugota's wife reveals husband's secretive lifestyle

Samuel Mugota was shot dead in Mirema, Roysambu

DCI releases photos of 'Basmati Babes' accused of drugging clubgoers in Nairobi

DCI released photos of women accused of drugging revellers in Nairobi clubs

Kenya Air Force invites Kenyans to one-of-a-kind air show festival

Kenya Defence Forces in conjunction with Aero Club will hold an exciting Museum Air Show Festival this Saturday, 28th May 2022 at Uhuru Gardens along Lang’ata Road in Nairobi.